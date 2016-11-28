Blessed to Give
Belleville Kiwanis Club Christmas Tree Lot
The Belleville Kiwanis Club Christmas Tree Lot sells roping, wreathes, grave blankets and, of course, Christmas trees. It is organized by the Belleville chapter of Kiwanis, an international volunteer association.
The money raised is used in a variety of ways, including: for student scholarships; for a program that allows school nurses and social workers provide shoes to needy children; to sponsor awards for students at Art on the Square; and more projects.
How to help
To buy a tree, visit the Kiwanis tree lot at the Skyview Drive-in, 5700 North Belt West in Belleville. Lot hours are 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday until the group runs out of trees.
Contact information
Visit www.belleville-il-kiwanis.org for more information. Find the group on social media at www.facebook.com/BellevilleKiwanisClub.
