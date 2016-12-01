Blessed to Give
AgeSmart Community Resources
AgeSmart Community Resources helps seniors live independently in their houses rather than moving to nursing homes. More than 20 home and community-based services are provided in Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties.
How to help
Provide home delivered meals to a senior for $25 per week or $1,200 per year.
Make a donation online at www.agesmart.org or drop a donation off in person or by mail.
Contact information
For more information about AgeSmart, call 1-800-326-3221. The office is located at 2365 Country Road in Belleville. Call to make an appointment to get answers on aging.
