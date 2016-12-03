Blessed to Give: The Metro East Humane Society

Blessed to Give
The BND features a different charity every day from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day.
The Metro East Humane Society
The Metro East Humane Society serves Madison, St. Clair, Jersey, Bond and Macoupin counties and offers an adoption program for homeless animals, humane investigations and education. The organization has an animal shelter in Edwardsville.
How to help
People can volunteer to help at special events or with animal care at the shelter.
Volunteer orientations are held each month from 12-1 p.m. on the first Sunday and from 3-4 p.m. on the third Friday. Call or stop by the shelter to get an application and RSVP for the orientation.
The Humane Society accepts cash donations and is always in need of paper towels, heavy duty dog chew toys, dog and cat treats, cat beds and cleaning supplies. People can make monetary donations online through the humane society’s website or by mail to 8495 Illinois 143, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025.
Contact information
For more information, call 618-656-4405, visit www.mehs.org, email info@mehs.org or stop by the Humane Society at 8495 Illinois 143.
