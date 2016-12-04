Blessed to Give: Soup-n-Share Outreach Program

Blessed to Give
The BND features a different charity every day from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. If you know a charity that should be featured, contact Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com.
Soup-n-Share Outreach Program
Soup-n-Share Outreach Program is a food pantry serving families in Madison, Venice, Brooklyn and Granite City, primarily, but also anyone who is hungry or in need of clothing regardless of where he or she lives.
The organization offers food, hot meals and a free store. Periodically, vendors will work with Soup-n-Share to also provide various health screenings.
How to help
Make a monetary donation through the organization’s website, by mail or in person at 1634 7th St., Madison, Illinois 62060.
Soup-n-Share always needs food donations, and, currently, it has an emergency need for hygiene items and blankets. The nonprofit is also partnering with Toys For Tots this holiday season, so gifts for children can also be dropped off at its office.
Volunteers are needed to help with the organization’s food pantry, as well as every Friday when it serves hot meals from 12-3 p.m. Find out about more volunteer opportunities by following Soup-n-Share on social media at www.facebook.com/soupnshare.
Contact information
For more information, visit www.soupnshare.org, call Coordinator Sherrie Hare at 618-791-9558 or 618-876-4043, or send an email to sherrie@soupnshare.org.
