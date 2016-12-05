Blessed to Give: Illinois Center for Autism

Blessed to Give
The BND features a different charity every day from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. If you know a charity that should be featured, contact Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com.
The Illinois Center for Autism
The Illinois Center for Autism educates and serves southern Illinois children and adults who have autism to help them be as independent as possible in their homes, schools and communities. The centers offers a special day school, opportunities for employment for people who have autism and support services for them and their families.
How to help
Make a monetary donation through the center’s website or by mail to 548 S. Ruby Lane, Fairview Heights, Illinois 62208.
The center is also collecting non-perishable food items until Dec. 13 at its Ruby Lane office for families in need. Gifts can also be donated at any of the Illinois Center for Autism’s locations. The center makes sure that every client goes home for the holidays with at least one gift.
Trees at each of its locations contain details of the needs of the clients. The locations are: 548 S. Ruby Lane, Fairview Heights; 5900 N. Illinois Street, Fairview Heights; and 1306 Wabash Ave., Belleville, Illinois.
Contact Information
For more information on how to make a donation or volunteer, call 618-398-7500 or visit illinoiscenterforautism.org. Follow the center on social media at facebook.com/illinoiscenter4autism.
Comments