Blessed to Give
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Southwestern Illinois
Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, of Southwestern Illinois works with abused and neglected children in Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties.
How to help
Become a volunteer by filling out a packet, interviewing with a coordinator and taking a training class.
The nonprofit accepts monetary donations by mail at 1801 North Belt West, Belleville, Illinois 62226. It is also using the fundraising website crowdrise.com for an online collection of money for the 500 children it serves.
Contact information
Call the office at 618-234-4278 to request a packet and schedule a time to be interviewed to become a volunteer.
Visit crowdrise.com/virtual-hot-chocolate/fundraiser/CASAofSouthwesternIllinois to make a donation online.
The nonprofit’s office is located at 1801 North Belt West, Belleville, Illinois 62226.
