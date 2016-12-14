Blessed to Give
St. Clair Associated Vocational Enterprises
St. Clair Associated Vocational Enterprises in Belleville helps adults who have developmental disabilities, such as autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and epilepsy. The organization provides training in independent living, motor skills, socialization and community living skills. SAVE also provides vocational training and a residential program.
How to help
People can donate to SAVE through its website. The organization also needs volunteers for its programs and fundraisers. Businesses also can offer employment to SAVE’s consumers either individually or through sub-contracted services.
Contact information
Call the SAVE office at 618-234-1992 or visit its website at saveorg.org for more information. SAVE is located at 3001 Save Road Belleville, Illinois 62221.
