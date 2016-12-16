Blessed to Give: Christian Activity Center

Blessed to Give
The Christian Activity Center
The Christian Activity Center works to prepare youth in East St. Louis for successful futures through programming and activities in the areas of faith, academics and recreation.
How to help
Volunteers can help with tutoring, teaching, games, activities, field trips and day-to-day maintenance needs inside the building and out from 3:30-8 p.m. any weekday during the school year or from 1-6 p.m. during summers.
The center welcomes churches, business groups, youth groups and more to help with long-term projects.
Make a monetary donation online at cacesl.org/donate or by mail to P.O. Box 2525 East St. Louis, Illinois 62201.
Contact information
For more information, visit cacesl.org, email info@cacesl.org or call 618-874-5615.
The Christian Activity Center is located at 540 N. 6th St., East St. Louis, Ill.
