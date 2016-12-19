Blessed to Give
HeartLands Conservancy
HeartLands Conservancy is the region’s oldest and largest environmental nonprofit. It works to protect the region’s natural resources through the conservation of land, preservation and creation of green spaces, sustainable and environmentally-friendly community planning and engaging the community with nature.
How to help
Individuals can become members of the conservancy, and businesses can become corporate sponsors. Volunteers are needed to help with events and outreach.
Donations of money or land for easements are also welcomed.
Contact information
For more information, call 618-566-4451 ext. 10 or visit HeartLandsConservancy.org.
Find the nonprofit on social media at Facebook.com/HeartLandsConservancy, Instagram.com/heartlandsconservancy and Twitter.com/HLCSWIL.
