December 19, 2016 3:31 PM

Blessed to Give: HeartLands Conservancy

The BND features a different charity every day from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. If you know a charity that should be featured, contact Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com.

HeartLands Conservancy

HeartLands Conservancy is the region’s oldest and largest environmental nonprofit. It works to protect the region’s natural resources through the conservation of land, preservation and creation of green spaces, sustainable and environmentally-friendly community planning and engaging the community with nature.

How to help

Individuals can become members of the conservancy, and businesses can become corporate sponsors. Volunteers are needed to help with events and outreach.

Donations of money or land for easements are also welcomed.

Contact information

For more information, call 618-566-4451 ext. 10 or visit HeartLandsConservancy.org.

Find the nonprofit on social media at Facebook.com/HeartLandsConservancy, Instagram.com/heartlandsconservancy and Twitter.com/HLCSWIL.

