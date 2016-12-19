Blessed to Give
Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Southern Illinois
The Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Southern Illinois helps to lead the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures and save lives.
The foundation provides residential care for people in the Belleville area who have epilepsy and other disabilities.
How to help
The nonprofit accepts donations of money, clothing or household items. Individuals can also volunteer to help at fundraising events.
Contact information
For more information, call 618-236-2181 or email info@epilepsygsil.org.
