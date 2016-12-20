Blessed to Give
Programs and Services for Older Persons
Programs and Services for Older Persons provides a comprehensive program of direct and referral services to seniors and their families, designed to assist them in maximizing their health and independence and enjoying a rewarding lifestyle.
PSOP is part of Southwestern Illinois College’s Community Services division. It is a full-service senior center with 11 different programs, from computer training to caregiver counseling.
How to help
Monetary donations are accepted online at swic.edu/foundation or by mail to 201 N. Church St., Belleville, Illinois 62220 (Attention: Cheryl Brunsmann).
PSOP offers volunteer opportunities, including its senior companions and foster grandparents programs.
Senior companions provide assistance and friendship to older adults who have difficulty with daily tasks.
Foster grandparents are role models, mentors and friends to children with exceptional needs; They serve in area schools, daycares, head start centers and community programs.
Contact information
For more information, visit PSOP’s website swic.edu/psop or its downtown Belleville location, 201 N. Church St. Call 618-234-4410 for information about programs and services, including volunteer programs.
Contact PSOP Executive Director Cheryl Brunsmann directly to learn more about how to help local seniors. Brunsmann can be reached at 618-234-4410, ext. 7023.
