Blessed to Give: Fairview Heights Area Food Pantry

Blessed to Give
The BND features a different charity every day from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. If you know a charity that should be featured, contact Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com.
Fairview Heights Area Food Pantry
The Fairview Heights Area Food Pantry, which is represented by all church congregations in Fairview Heights, provides food assistance to Fairview Heights residents.
Those in need of assistance can visit the pantry once a month. They are required to bring proof of their Fairview Heights address, such as a utility bill or other piece of mail.
The pantry serves more than 140 families, or 458 individuals, each month.
How to help
People can drop off donations of nonperishable food from 9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday. The pantry is currently in need of pancake mix and syrup, canned meat and money to purchase milk, meat, eggs and margarine.
Monetary donations will also help the pantry stock its shelf during the yearly donation lulls in January and February. Send cash or checks made out to the Fairview Heights Area Food Pantry to P.O. Box 4657 Fairview Heights, Illinois 62208. Monetary donations can also be dropped off in person to the pantry’s new location at 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights.
Contact information
For more information, call 618-398-0292.
