House of Neighborly Service supports families in need

House of Neighborly Service
House of Neighborly Service of Monroe County is run by a board of volunteers from a variety of organizations in Monroe County. This is a community-based organization that provides support and resources to families in need. The organization is made up of representatives of area schools, churches, civic groups and city governments.
A few of the activities the organization provides free to residents are: a monthly “Sharing Cupboard” cooking class for residents who use the food pantries to learn new ways to prepare thrifty, nutritious meals for their families, “Holiday Outreach” for families at Thanksgiving and at Christmas, a monthly job coaching workshop, an emergency food pantry, a 24/7 help line, a summer lunch program for children, families and seniors and more.
How to help
The mission statement for House of Neighborly Service is “Help for today, Hope for tomorrow: a Hand up for life.” The organization welcomes anyone who would like to help with that mission.
If you would like to be a volunteer or provide assistance, donate items or be on a list to volunteer when the HNS receive requests, call the Help Line: 618-939-8680. There are many ways to help.
Donations may be mailed to HNS, 227 S. Main St., Ste B, Waterloo IL, 62298. All donations are tax deductible.
Contact information
If you live in Monroe County and have a need, call the Help Line at 618-939-8680. It is staffed by volunteers 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The House of Neighborly Service also has a Facebook page.
Website: mocohouseofneighborlyservice.weebly.com.
Twitter account: @mocohouseofns
Email: hnsphoneline@gmail.com
Comments