Hospice of Southern Illinois helps families with end-of-life processes and grieving

Hospice of Southern Illinois
Hospice of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit hospice program serving 27 counties in Southern Illinois since 1981. The commitment at hospice is to be with patients and their loved ones through the changing needs of the end-of-life process and the grief experience.
The hospice has a “Royal Holiday Breakfast” event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson, Belleville. The event supports the hospice’s mission. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their “royal attire.” Tickets to the buffet breakfast cost $20 for ages 13 and up and $15 for ages 12 and under. To RSVP to the breakfast, call Diana Haynes at 800-233-1708 or dhaynes@hospice.org.
The hospice hosts annual Tree of Life ceremonies each year. The ceremonies allow families to remember and celebrate loved ones they have lost by placing a ribboned card on a lighted tree and includes holiday music, reading the names of the loved ones and light refreshments. This year, the Tree of Life ceremony will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at The Weingarten, 1780 Illinois Route 15, Belleville.
How to help
The public can help by becoming a volunteer for the hospice or providing a donation. All volunteers receive specialized training before assignment to patients and families. According to the hospice website, there is no area of Hospice of Southern Illinois where the expertise and enthusiasm of the volunteers is not a valuable asset. Call 800-233-1708 or go online for more information: hospice.org/volunteer.
To make a donation, go online to hospice.org/donate or call 800-233-1708. Mail donations to: Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 S. Illinois St., Belleville, Illinois 62220-2159.
Contact information
For more information or to RSVP for a Tree of Life ceremony, contact Lisa Phillipson, 800-233-1708 or lphillipson@hospice.org.
