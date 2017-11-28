More Videos

  • Belleville East student to compete in Austria Special Olympics

    Danielle Lanxon was chosen to compete in snowshoeing during the 2017 Austria Special Olympics World Games.

Danielle Lanxon was chosen to compete in snowshoeing during the 2017 Austria Special Olympics World Games.
Danielle Lanxon was chosen to compete in snowshoeing during the 2017 Austria Special Olympics World Games. dholtmann@bnd.com

Helping Others

Special Olympics enhances lives through sports and community support

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

November 28, 2017 12:00 PM

The Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. If you know a charity that should be featured, contact Heidi Wiechert at hwiechert@bnd.com.

  • Special Olympians train at Lindenwood University—Belleville

    Athletes with the southern region of Special Olympics Illinois trained with Lindenwood-Belleville athletes.

Special Olympians train at Lindenwood University—Belleville

Athletes with the southern region of Special Olympics Illinois trained with Lindenwood-Belleville athletes.

dobrien@bnd.com

Special Olympics Illinois Southwestern Area 12

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit organization offering year-round training and competition in 19 sports for nearly 22,000 traditional athletes with intellectual disabilities and about 21,000 young athletes ages 2 to 7 with and without intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics allows those with intellectual disabilities to realize their full potential in sports and life. The programs of the Special Olympics enhance physical fitness, motor skills, self confidence, social skills and encourage family and community support.

Special Olympics Illinois Southwestern Area 12 serves athletes in the following counties: Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Jersey, Madison, Monroe, Montgomery, St. Clair and Washington.

How to help

Special Olympics needs volunteers and donations to support its programs, year-round. For more information, call 800-394-0562 or go online to www.soill.org.

The 2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run “Tailgate Trivia Knight” will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the O’Fallon Knights of Columbus, 402 E. U.S. Highway 50, O’Fallon. The doors open at 6 p.m. with the game starting at 7 p.m. The trivia night includes 10 rounds of trivia plus a silent auction, live auction, card shuffle, 50/50, team spirit attire contest, table decorating contest and more. The cost is $30 per player or $240 for a table of 8. For reservations, call 618-654-6680.

Registration is going on now for the 2018 Special Olympics Polar Plunge, which will take place at 4 p.m. March 9, 2018 at 6435 W. Main St., Belleville. Funds raised from this event will benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois. To register, go to www.plungeillinois.com or contact Justin Dunning, 618-654-6680 or jdunning@soill.org.

  • Parade for Special Olympian

    World Games Special Olympics bronze soccer medalist Anthony Cahoon got treated to a parade through his home town Tuesday of Marissa.

Parade for Special Olympian

World Games Special Olympics bronze soccer medalist Anthony Cahoon got treated to a parade through his home town Tuesday of Marissa.

Contact information

Special Olympics Illinois Southwestern Area 12, 1318 Mercantile Drive, Highland, IL, 62249.

Telephone: 618-654-6680 or Fax: 618-654-1139.

  Comments  

