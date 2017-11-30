Kylie Poindexter, of Scott Air Force Base, flashes a smile after getting a gift from Santa Claus during an Operation Homecoming event coordinated for area children and those of parents at Scott Air Force Base which is nearby. Each child received three stocking stuffer gifts and one larger toy they got to choose, eat cookies, drink hot chocolate, visit with Santa and also get school supplies if they needed them. About a hundred children came to the event in the first hour.
Kylie Poindexter, of Scott Air Force Base, flashes a smile after getting a gift from Santa Claus during an Operation Homecoming event coordinated for area children and those of parents at Scott Air Force Base which is nearby. Each child received three stocking stuffer gifts and one larger toy they got to choose, eat cookies, drink hot chocolate, visit with Santa and also get school supplies if they needed them. About a hundred children came to the event in the first hour. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com
Kylie Poindexter, of Scott Air Force Base, flashes a smile after getting a gift from Santa Claus during an Operation Homecoming event coordinated for area children and those of parents at Scott Air Force Base which is nearby. Each child received three stocking stuffer gifts and one larger toy they got to choose, eat cookies, drink hot chocolate, visit with Santa and also get school supplies if they needed them. About a hundred children came to the event in the first hour. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Helping Others

Spread Christmas cheer by donating toys to military families

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

November 30, 2017 11:02 AM

The Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. If you know a charity that should be featured, contact Heidi Wiechert at hwiechert@bnd.com.

Operation Homefront

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national non-profit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable and secure military families. The non-profit provides financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into long-term struggles.

How to help

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Operation Homefront has partnered with Dollar Tree Inc. to have the 11th Holiday Toy Drive program for military kids. Dollar Tree stores will have toy drive collection boxes for shoppers to place purchased toys. Operation Homefront volunteers collect the toys to distribute at the non-profit’s holiday events and on-base Family Readiness Groups.

Online donations are accepted at OperationHomefront.org for all of the non-profit’s programs to build strong military families.

Contact information

For more information, go online to OperationHomefront.org.

The Operation Homefront Central Midwest Office serves Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

  • Address: 2615 Commerce St., La Crosse, WI, 54603-1761.
  • Phone: 800-390-4643.
  • Fax: 608-285-5544.
  • Email: centralmidwest@operationhomefront.org.

To find the nearest Dollar Tree store, go online to www.dollartree.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin

    Watch 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin fulfill her dream of visiting the White House and meeting President Obama.

Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin

Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin 1:29

Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin
College show choir director's energy draws 65 performers 1:13

College show choir director's energy draws 65 performers
HHS students talk turkey about participating in local cooking challenge 1:57

HHS students talk turkey about participating in local cooking challenge

View More Video