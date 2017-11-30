Spread Christmas cheer by donating toys to military families

The Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. If you know a charity that should be featured, contact Heidi Wiechert at hwiechert@bnd.com.
Operation Homefront
Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national non-profit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable and secure military families. The non-profit provides financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into long-term struggles.
How to help
Operation Homefront has partnered with Dollar Tree Inc. to have the 11th Holiday Toy Drive program for military kids. Dollar Tree stores will have toy drive collection boxes for shoppers to place purchased toys. Operation Homefront volunteers collect the toys to distribute at the non-profit’s holiday events and on-base Family Readiness Groups.
Online donations are accepted at OperationHomefront.org for all of the non-profit’s programs to build strong military families.
Contact information
For more information, go online to OperationHomefront.org.
The Operation Homefront Central Midwest Office serves Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
- Address: 2615 Commerce St., La Crosse, WI, 54603-1761.
- Phone: 800-390-4643.
- Fax: 608-285-5544.
- Email: centralmidwest@operationhomefront.org.
To find the nearest Dollar Tree store, go online to www.dollartree.com.
