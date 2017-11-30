Spread Christmas cheer by donating toys to military families

Kylie Poindexter, of Scott Air Force Base, flashes a smile after getting a gift from Santa Claus during an Operation Homecoming event coordinated for area children and those of parents at Scott Air Force Base which is nearby. Each child received three stocking stuffer gifts and one larger toy they got to choose, eat cookies, drink hot chocolate, visit with Santa and also get school supplies if they needed them. About a hundred children came to the event in the first hour. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com