Helping Others

Help Santa give new toys to sick children

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

December 02, 2017 07:00 AM

The Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. If you know a charity that should be featured, contact Heidi Wiechert at hwiechert@bnd.com.

Fire Truck O’ Toys

Fire Truck O’ Toys collects and donates toys to St. Louis-area children’s hospitals for sick children. This year, the donations will be given to SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Children, Mercy Hospital and Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital. Any extra toys are kept at the hospitals to help the children celebrate birthdays and other occasions throughout the year.

How to help

You can drop off new, unwrapped toys at participating locations listed on the group’s website or make monetary donations online. Toys or checks can also be mailed to “Santa” at c/o Boxing Clever, 1017 Olive St., 9th floor, St. Louis, Missouri 63101.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 22.

Contact information

To contact Fire Truck O’ Toys, call 314-338-7550 or send an email to firetruckotoys@gmail.com. For more information, visit firetruckotoys.org.

