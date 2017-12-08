Foundation in Belleville seeks to improve the community’s health

In its annual Blessed to Give program, The Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
Willard C. Scrivner Public Health Foundation
The Public Health Foundation was formed on Nov. 21, 1996 as a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to working with the St. Clair County Board of Health to develop funding for priority health issues.
Over the last 21 years, the foundation has funded more than $66,000 for undergraduate and graduate degree scholarships for students pursuing careers in a health-related field, a program to teach people how to make healthy food choices on a limited budget, health organizations that support moms and babies, healthy lifestyles, prevention of disease and improvement of public health.
It also provides funding and support for the annual St. Clair County Health Policy Summit which brings together local health officials, health advocacy groups, educators and other professionals. The summit is seeking to make St. Clair County one of the top 25 healthiest counties in the country by 2025.
How to help
Donations of money are welcomed. For more information, call 618-233-7703.
Contact information
The Public Health Foundation office is located at 19 Public Square, Ste. 150, Belleville.
▪ Phone: 618-233-7703
▪ Fax: 618-222-1630
▪ Website: www.wcscrivnerfoundation.org
