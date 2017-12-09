NFL player partners with nonprofit to give toys to needy kids in Southern Illinois

In its annual Blessed to Give program, The Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
Children’s Home and Aid
For 135 years, Children’s Home and Aid has served thousands of children and families in Southern Illinois. Through child welfare, education and community services, the agency protects children from abuse, ensures families have access to early learning programs and provides counseling and support to youth and young families.
The organization’s mission is to partner with children, youth and families whose potential is at risk to create hope, opportunity and bright futures.
How to help
This holiday season, Children’s Home and Aid is partnering with Venice native and New England Patriots defensive tackle, Vincent Valentine, to ensure kids in need receive gifts for the holidays. To participate, bring a new toy or financial donation from 3-6 p.m. Dec. 15, at Children’s Home and Aid regional office, 2133 Johnson Rd., Granite City. For anyone who donates a toy or makes a monetary contribution, Valentine will autograph any item of your choosing. Information: www.childrenshomeandaid.org/vincentvalentine.
Donations are welcome at any time and help fund many services that Children’s Home and Aid offers across Southern Illinois. Visit www.childrenshomeandaid.org/donate to give.
Contact information
The Belleville office of the Children’s Home and Aid is located at 120 East A St., Belleville, Illinois 62220.
▪ Phone: 618-235-5335.
