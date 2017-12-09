Nancy Ronquillo, president and chief executive officer of Children’s Home and Aid, and one of the thousands of children who received warm clothing and gifts at the agency’s gift drives.
Nancy Ronquillo, president and chief executive officer of Children’s Home and Aid, and one of the thousands of children who received warm clothing and gifts at the agency’s gift drives. Graham Carpio

Helping Others

NFL player partners with nonprofit to give toys to needy kids in Southern Illinois

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

December 09, 2017 07:00 AM

In its annual Blessed to Give program, The Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.

Children’s Home and Aid

For 135 years, Children’s Home and Aid has served thousands of children and families in Southern Illinois. Through child welfare, education and community services, the agency protects children from abuse, ensures families have access to early learning programs and provides counseling and support to youth and young families.

The organization’s mission is to partner with children, youth and families whose potential is at risk to create hope, opportunity and bright futures.

How to help

This holiday season, Children’s Home and Aid is partnering with Venice native and New England Patriots defensive tackle, Vincent Valentine, to ensure kids in need receive gifts for the holidays. To participate, bring a new toy or financial donation from 3-6 p.m. Dec. 15, at Children’s Home and Aid regional office, 2133 Johnson Rd., Granite City. For anyone who donates a toy or makes a monetary contribution, Valentine will autograph any item of your choosing. Information: www.childrenshomeandaid.org/vincentvalentine.

Donations are welcome at any time and help fund many services that Children’s Home and Aid offers across Southern Illinois. Visit www.childrenshomeandaid.org/donate to give.

Contact information

The Belleville office of the Children’s Home and Aid is located at 120 East A St., Belleville, Illinois 62220.

▪  Phone: 618-235-5335.

