Feed the less fortunate at the U.S. Veterans Foundation holiday dinner

In its annual Blessed to Give program, The Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
U.S. Veterans Foundation
The focus of the U.S. Veterans Foundation is to establish a community presence through service-oriented programs that benefit not just the military community but also the general community. It was founded in September 2014 by a group of veterans in Alton.
Jason Thompson of the U.S. Veterans Foundation said the group has drives going for different causes depending on what the community needs. Recently, he said the group drove a truck down to Texas with supplies for victims of the flooding. It also donated to the Puerto Rican Society to help Puerto Rico recover from the hurricane.
How to help
The foundation and the community of Alton are hosting the “Hearts and Hands Holiday Dinner” from 4-7 p.m. Sunday Dec. 17, at the Piasa Armory, 3685 E. Broadway, Alton. The purpose of the event is to provide a hot holiday meal to the less fortunate in Alton and the surrounding communities. The event is open to the public and food will be served until it runs out.
If individuals would like to donate for the event, the foundation is seeking cash donations or gift cards to purchase food, beverages, utensils, plates and other supplies. Donations for this event will be accepted until Dec. 24, which is one week after the dinner. Supplies given after the event date will be given to other nonprofts in the metro-east. For questions about the event, email USVF.PA@gmail.com or call Jason Thompson 618-974-1278.
Contact information
Mailing address: P.O. Box 685, Godfrey, IL, 62035.
Website: usvetsfoundation.org.
