Philharmonic Society of Belleville promotes classical music in St. Clair County

In its annual Blessed to Give program, the Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity or non-profit every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
Philharmonic Society of Belleville
Founded in 1866 by a group of interested citizens, the Philharmonic Society of Belleville is a non-profit dedicated to supporting arts in the community. It sponsors four performing ensembles and a recital series.
▪ The Belleville Philharmonic Orchestra is the second-oldest, continually-operating symphony orchestra in the United States. It gives six subscription concerts a year and outreach concerts for youth.
▪ The Belleville Philharmonic Chorale is comprised of auditioned, trained singers who perform on a volunteer basis. Robert Hart Baker directs and conducts both the orchestra and the chorale.
▪ The Belleville Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, for junior high and high school age musicians, gives three concerts per season. Its music director and conductor is Leon Burke III.
▪ Beginning Strings, for elementary school students, is under the direction of Angelina Mclaughlin-Heil.
▪ Great Pianists of the World Steinway Recital Series features four accomplished pianists in solo recitals at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Belleville.
How to help
The Philharmonic Society has production expenses beyond the amount generated by ticket sales including instrument purchases, rentals and maintenance, sheet music purchases and rentals, venue rental fees and guest artist fees. It owns and maintains its own rehearsal hall at 116 N. Jackson St., Belleville, which was built in 1899 and requires upkeep as a historic downtown structure.
The public can help with donations year-round online or by mail to help defray these expenses and allow the tradition of a live performance schedule to continue.
Contact information
▪ Website: www.bellevillephilharmonic.org.
▪ Address: 116 N. Jackson St., Belleville, IL 62220.
▪ Phone: 618-235-5600.
▪ Email: info@bellevillephilharmonic.org.
