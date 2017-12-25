Helping Others

Support children and adults with developmental disabilities

Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

December 25, 2017

In its annual Blessed to Give program, the Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.

Community Link

Since 1972, Community Link has addressed the needs of more than 500 children and adults with developmental disabilities in Southern Illinois. The organization has four locations — three in Breese and one in Fairview Heights. The mission of the group is to challenge, teach and inspire both participants and the community, linking them in ways that enhance their lives.

Cindy Timmermann, development director, said in a press release: “Without the support from the community, we would not be able to provide the high standard of service our participants and their families deserve and have come to expect from our organization. We are extremely grateful and humbled by our community and how they have embraced our organization and our participants. Our participants don’t have a disability. They have a different-ability.”

How to help

If you would like to make a donation to Community Link, go online to www.commlink.org/give/donate. Or, mail a check to: Community Link, 1665 N. Fourth St., Breese, IL 62230.

Contact information

For any questions, contact Cindy Timmermann at 618-526-3938 or cindyt@commlink.org.

