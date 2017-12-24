Join Hands helps families and children in East St. Louis

In its annual Blessed to Give program, the Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
Join Hands East St. Louis, Inc.
Founded in 1990, Join Hands East St. Louis is a nonprofit that provides a pathway out of poverty for families and children. The group primarily serves families in the East St. Louis public housing complex.
The mission of Join Hands is to empower the people of East St. Louis through building personal relationships with families through youth programming, mentor programs and the Ubuntu Center for Peace.
The Ubuntu Center for Peace is an ecumenical center where people of all faiths can come and find peace, hope and friendship. As staffing and volunteer power allows, the center offers retreat days, workshops and classes in nonviolence, and support groups, as well as programming like yoga and meditation for adults and children.
According to the group’s website: “We have a safe place, a peace chapel, holy ground, set aside, available for those times when silence and peace is needed in the midst of the chaos and violence of the world.”
How to help
Donations are accepted through www.joinhandsesl.org to support the organization’s mission in East St. Louis.
Contact information
The Ubuntu Center for Peace is located at the Orr Weathers Building 17, 1400 Missouri Ave., East St. Louis, IL 62201.
Phone: 618-857-2600.
Website: www.joinhandsesl.org.
