Join Hands serves families and children in East St. Louis through youth and mentor programs.
Join Hands serves families and children in East St. Louis through youth and mentor programs. Provided
Join Hands serves families and children in East St. Louis through youth and mentor programs. Provided

Helping Others

Join Hands helps families and children in East St. Louis

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

December 24, 2017 07:00 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

In its annual Blessed to Give program, the Belleville News-Democrat features a different charity every day from the day after Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.

Join Hands East St. Louis, Inc.

Founded in 1990, Join Hands East St. Louis is a nonprofit that provides a pathway out of poverty for families and children. The group primarily serves families in the East St. Louis public housing complex.

The mission of Join Hands is to empower the people of East St. Louis through building personal relationships with families through youth programming, mentor programs and the Ubuntu Center for Peace.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Ubuntu Center for Peace is an ecumenical center where people of all faiths can come and find peace, hope and friendship. As staffing and volunteer power allows, the center offers retreat days, workshops and classes in nonviolence, and support groups, as well as programming like yoga and meditation for adults and children.

According to the group’s website: “We have a safe place, a peace chapel, holy ground, set aside, available for those times when silence and peace is needed in the midst of the chaos and violence of the world.”

How to help

Donations are accepted through www.joinhandsesl.org to support the organization’s mission in East St. Louis.

Contact information

The Ubuntu Center for Peace is located at the Orr Weathers Building 17, 1400 Missouri Ave., East St. Louis, IL 62201.

Phone: 618-857-2600.

Website: www.joinhandsesl.org.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin

    Watch 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin fulfill her dream of visiting the White House and meeting President Obama.

Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin

Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin 1:29

Dance Party with 106-year-old Virginia McLaurin
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin after Braggin' Rights loss 1:47

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin after Braggin' Rights loss
Wesclin basketball coach on being the coach, father to son on the team 1:23

Wesclin basketball coach on being the coach, father to son on the team

View More Video