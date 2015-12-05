Blessed to Give: Karla Smith Foundation

The Karla Smith Foundation
The Karla Smith Foundation provides support for families affected by mental illness or suicide. The nonprofit organization offers support groups, conferences, workshops and counseling.
How to help
People may volunteer with support groups, events, fundraising, putting together newsletters and with a phone back. People may also donate monetarily to the organization.
Contact information
Mail donations to: Karla Smith Foundation, 200 N. Lincoln Ave., O’Fallon, IL 62269. For more information, call 618-624-5711 or visit www.karlasmithbehavorialhealth.org.
