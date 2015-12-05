Helping Others

Blessed to Give: Karla Smith Foundation

December 05, 2015 10:11 AM

The Karla Smith Foundation

The Karla Smith Foundation provides support for families affected by mental illness or suicide. The nonprofit organization offers support groups, conferences, workshops and counseling.

How to help

People may volunteer with support groups, events, fundraising, putting together newsletters and with a phone back. People may also donate monetarily to the organization.

Contact information

Mail donations to: Karla Smith Foundation, 200 N. Lincoln Ave., O’Fallon, IL 62269. For more information, call 618-624-5711 or visit www.karlasmithbehavorialhealth.org.

