This is what it means to be as drunk as Cootie Brown

Q: Was there really a person named Cootie Brown — as in the expression “as drunk as (or drunker than) Cootie Brown”? Just how drunk did he get?
A: Have you ever heard Gaelic Storm sing the rousing Irish drinking song about Johnny Tarr?
Seems that Johnny walked into the Castle Bar one night, intent on drinking the place dry. But, sad to say, our boy keeled over dead after downing “only” 15 pints of Murphy’s Millennium Brew.
Here was the kicker, though, according to the coroner: “It’s not what you’re thinkin’. It wasn’t the drinkin’. This man died of thirst!”
Well, according to legend, Cooter “Cootie” Brown apparently made Tarr look like a teetotaler. As one story goes, Cooter lived during the mid-1800s on land that straddled the Mason-Dixon line, which divided North from South. As a result, he was eligible for the draft no matter which side wanted him during the Civil War.
The trouble was that he had family members living on both sides of the line, so rather than make half of them angry with him, he decided to get soused and stay that way throughout the war. Whenever the Union blue or Rebel gray came by to sign him up, they found him in a state of serious inebriation and unfit for military duty. Ever since, he has been the benchmark of drunkenness by which all others are measured, especially at Southern establishments like Cooter Brown’s Tavern & Oyster Bar in New Orleans.
That’s not the only version, however. There’s also a tale that he was a biracial man — half Cherokee and half black — who lived in south Louisiana on a small piece of ground given to him by a Cajun fur trapper. When the Civil War broke out, Brown, being half black, understandably did not want to choose sides because he didn’t know who would win.
Instead, Brown dressed as an Indian (because they were free) and began drinking all the time, even offering soldiers a nip or three when they came through and tried to enlist him. Word quickly spread of a crazy, drunken Indian named Cooter Brown who was an incurable alcoholic by the time the war ended.
The worst, however, was yet to come. One night his old shanty burned down, but there was no sign of Brown’s body the next morning. Townsfolk assumed that his innards were so pickled that he simply was incinerated along with his house. Hence, he became the standard of intoxication.
By now, you’re probably guessing ol’ Cootie is merely the stuff of fable, and you’re probably right. Although some, like the Old Farmer’s Almanac, tell the story as seeming fact, there’s no evidence (birth certificate, grave, etc.) to back it up. It’s sort of like the singer telling the Johnny Tarr story: “I heard it from a man who knows a fella who says it’s true.”
And if you’ve ever wondered, the words “teetotal” and “teetotaler” have nothing to do with a misspelling of the word “tea.” According to word detective Evan Morris (www.word-detective.com), Richard Turner coined the word in 1833 during a speech to the English temperance society. The fashion of the day was to put the first letter of a word in front of the word to give it extra emphasis, a linguistic device known as reduplication. Hence, by saying “teetotal,” you were accentuating the idea of total abstinence from alcohol, much as we now may say “megahit” to describe a smash record or movie.
