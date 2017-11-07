Elvis was not the first pole dancer in history

More Videos 2:12 Purple Heart finds its home Pause 2:42 Fairmount Park needs revenue stream 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 1:22 Judge Ron Duebbert goes before grand jury in July 2:32 St. Elizabeth's welcomes first baby born at new hospital 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:27 Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs 3:07 St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 2:59 Art is helping these veterans Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Life and legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis "Elvis Presley's Memphis" has opened at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. The facility presents his life, career and legacy in an immersive setting. A museum, car collection, soundstage, and shops present everything Elvis. "Elvis Presley's Memphis" has opened at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. The facility presents his life, career and legacy in an immersive setting. A museum, car collection, soundstage, and shops present everything Elvis. Media provided by Elvis Presley Enterprises, Edited by Cristina Rayas McClatchy

"Elvis Presley's Memphis" has opened at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. The facility presents his life, career and legacy in an immersive setting. A museum, car collection, soundstage, and shops present everything Elvis. Media provided by Elvis Presley Enterprises, Edited by Cristina Rayas McClatchy