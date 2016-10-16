Bald eagle released in honor of fallen officer Blake Snyder

2:08 Mr. BBQ's Rib Shack in Smithton Pause

1:35 Local girl with polio charms in charity's 'Beauty and the Beast'

1:22 Fall fashion trends include the color mustard yellow

3:33 Masterworks Chorale rehearses for weekend concerts

0:45 Orthodontist makes braces fun

1:55 Jaye tries zombie hunting at paintball park

1:15 Smiley Wiley needs a good home

2:12 Alzheimer's walk is way of remembering those who can't remember us

2:15 How Granite City's Baby Bank helps moms and kids

1:34 Soul food is on the menu at Sherry J's Homestyle Cooking

2:22 State honors Granite City library movers and shakers