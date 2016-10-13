Metro-East News

Crowds turn out to honor police officer killed in St. Louis

Hundreds of police officers, loved ones and members of the community turned out Thursday to honor fallen police Officer Blake Snyder.

The funeral service began at 11 a.m. in Chesterfield, Mo.

Police officers filled the church, and residents lined the route of the funeral procession.

After the funeral, burial was to be at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.

