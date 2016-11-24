He’s been nominated for an Emmy. Now he’ll perform at the Cathedral.

An actor known for performances on daytime television will present stories from the Gospel for adults and children on Monday and Tuesday at Belleville’s Cathedral of St. Peter.
Frank Runyeon, who was nominated this year for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer in NBC’s “The Young and the Restless,” is a Princeton University graduate with a degree in religion. He will present “The Sermon on the Mount: Matthew’s Gospel” at 7 p.m. Monday at the cathedral, followed by “Hollywood vs. Faith.” The Runyeon Productions website describes it as a humorous talk about “the struggle to live faithfully in the media age.”
He also will present a children’s program, “Salt and Light, ” a comedy for kids, at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Cathedral. At 7 p.m. Tuesday, he will present “The 3 1/2 Stories of Christmas,” which is described as a joy-filled comic retelling of the Christmas story.
The free performances are in the Cathedral’s South Nave, 200 W. Harrison St. in Belleville.
Cathedral Rector Monsignor John Myler said he welcomes the chance for the church to serve as a venue for such presentations.
“Throughout Catholic history, cathedrals have served as places for the arts — the early ‘mystery plays’ about Christ and the saints,” he said “... Our own Belleville Diocese cathedral is always pleased to be a setting for the arts, showing how people’s amazing creativity can help preach the Gospel in insightful, exciting ways.”
Runyeon’s television credits include playing Steve Andropoulos on “As the World Turns.” He once considered becoming a priest, and has played religious men on television, including Father Michael Donnelly for four years on “Santa Barbara” and a priest on an episode of “Melrose Place.”
His autobiography “Escape from Hollywood: An Actor’s Unlikely Journey to Faith,” is due out next year.
Comments