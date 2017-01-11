These women made a mark on music history. Many don’t even know their names.

2:44 Smithton school takes proactive step on lead Pause

1:32 Neslisah Bayraktar talks about the dual diploma program at SIUE

1:51 Althoff's Jordan Goodwin plays through injury against Centralia

2:44 O'Fallon High School Marching Panthers perform at Orange Bowl

0:21 Jeremiah Tilmon's slam dunk against Alton in blowout win

2:18 Paul Ryan: 'We hear you, we will do right by you and we will deliver'

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:19 Trump: 'Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing'