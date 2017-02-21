What’s Happening for Feb. 23-March 2

The deadline for What’s Happening is the Thursday at noon prior to the week the event occurs. For example: Noon Thursday, Feb. 16, was the deadline if you wanted your local event to appear in today’s paper. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, events are run only one time in print and will appear in the week immediately before the event date.
Events
▪ 1/2 Buck-a-Bag Moving Sale — 8 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday. 8 N. Belleville St., Freeburg. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing costs 50 cents per bag. Toys, books, and shoes are free. Sponsored by the Freeburg Food and Clothing bank. Information: 618-530-5070.
▪ Aviston Legion Rummage Sale — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. American Legion, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Also a quilt raffle and attendance prizes. Information: 618-228-7311.
▪ Belleville RV/Camper Show — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Belle Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt East, Belleville. Adults $6. Children 12 and under free with adult ticket.
▪ Collinsville Shrine Club Crazy Bowl — 6:15 p.m. Friday. St. Clair Bowl, 5950 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. To benefit the Children’s Dyslexia Center of Southern Illinois. Cost $15 for shoes and two games. Silent auction, 50/50 raffle and cash prizes. Information: 618-304-8198.
▪ Country Music Dance — 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Free admission. Music by the Cactus Moon Band. Sponsored by the Swansea Improvement Association.
▪ Comic Dave Landau — 8 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Hey Guys Comedy Club, 5225 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights. Tickets $15. Information: 618-416-6434 or http://heyguyscomedy.com/tickets.
▪ Granite City Senior Club Dance — 7 to 9 p.m. Monday. Township Hall, 2060 Delmar, Granite City. Cost $5. Event for all seniors 50 and older.
▪ Miss Jubilee and the Humdingers — 7 p.m. Saturday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. A high-energy blues band. Tickets $10. 618-462-5222.
▪ Music for Mardi Gras — 7 p.m. Saturday. Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Music and a dessert reception to follow. Free-will offering accepted. 618-632-5562.
▪ Pinterested Craft Event — 6 p.m. Tuesday. Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington, Belleville. Make a small Pinterest inspired craft. Small supply fee may be charged. 618-234-0441.
▪ Pokémon Extravaganza — 10:30 a.m. Saturday. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Pokémon themed games, crafts and snacks. For ages five and up. 618-632-3783.
▪ Porch Sale — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. Many items available. 618-476-3731.
▪ The Next Generation of Quartet — 6 p.m. Saturday. The Theater, 1515 Jerome Lane, Cahokia. Performing: Shawn Brown and Da Boyz and more. Tickets $12. Ages 12 and under $6.
Food
▪ Annual Honor Guard Bar-B-Que — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. American Legion, 375 E. Locust St., Columbia. Brats, pork steaks, sides. Carryout available. 618-281-5556.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday and Ash Wednesday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more.
▪ Chicken and Dumplings Dinner — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Trinity United Church of Christ, 47 N. Douglas Ave., Belleville. Chicken and dumplings, sides. Adults $9. Children five-12 $4. Under four free. Carryout available. 618-233-2941.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, Illinois 157, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. Senior plate starting at $4.99. 618-345-1492.
▪ Free Spaghetti Dinner — 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Calvary Lutheran Church, 6606 W. Main St., Belleville. Spaghetti and dessert. Music by O’Fallon High School jazz combo. Food donated by area restaurants. 618-397-4989.
▪ Granite City Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, pollock, salmon, shrimp. Event occurring every Friday during Lent. Eat in or carryout.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Highland Lenten Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Knights of Columbus, Route 143 North, Highland. Every Friday during Lent. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-9040.
▪ Maeystown Fastnact — 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, St. John United Church of Christ, 1301 Franklin, Maeystown. Pancakes, sausage and doughnuts. German music by New Hanover Deutschmeisters. Adults $8. Children six-12 $3. Under six are free. 618-580-5875.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sportsmen's Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, desserts. Carryouts. 618-476-1891.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ Millstadt Senior Services Annual BBQ — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. 102 S. Jefferson St., Millstadt. Pork steaks, brats, chicken and sides. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Pre-ordering available. 618-476-3731.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. To-go orders delivered to car. 618-624-2651.
▪ Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Pancake and Sausage breakfast — 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Concordia United Church of Christ, Highway 163 and Concordia Road, Millstadt. All-you-can-eat pancakes. Adults $8. Children six-12 $5. Under five free. Carryouts available. 618-476-3377.
▪ Parish Wurstmarkt and Bingo — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 204 W. Mill St., Waterloo. All-you-can-eat sausage dinner, cash and quilt bingo starts at 1:30 p.m., basket booth, quilt raffles, pull-tabs. 618-791-7131.
▪ Sausage Supper — 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Masonic Temple, 721 Ninth St., Highland. All you can eat sausage and sides. Adults $10. Children six-12 $5. Five and under free. 618-654-8000.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken strip plates. Sides. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Summerfield Fish Fry — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Summerfield Lions Club, 100 E. Park St., Summerfield. 618-934-3841 or 618-334-3177.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ 10th Annual Pancake and Waffle Day — 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, St. Michael’s Episcopal church, 111 Troy-O’Fallon Road, O’Fallon. Pancakes, waffles, sausage. Adults $7. Children two-12 $3. Under two free. Take outs available. 618-632-6168.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Wurst Markt — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, American Legion Post No. 233, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. All you can eat pork sausage and sides. Adults $11. Children six-12 $5. Five and under free. 618-243-6545.
Games
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Information: Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St, Smithton. Partner night, everyone welcome. 618-236-1200.
▪ Holy Trinity Men’s Club 3rd Annual Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. Holy Trinity Church Parish Center, 505 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights. Mulligans and 50/50 drawings. $12 per person. 8 per table. Information: 618-980-1014.
▪ Millstadt Historical Society Trivia Night — 6:30 p.m. Saturday. St. James Parrish, 405 W. Madison St., Millstadt. $120 tables for 6-8 people. Cash and attendance prizes. Information: MillstadtHistoricalSociety.org or 618-531-5648.
▪ Sixth Annual Youth Ministries’ Trivia Night — 6:30 p.m., Saturday. First United Presbyterian, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. $10 per person with eight per table. Silent auction, raffle, 50/50 drawing. 618-233-0295.
▪ Something for Kelly Foundation Casino Night — 6 p.m. Friday. Fountains Conference Center, 319 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights. Cost $50 per person. Casino style games, raffle prizes, silent auction. 618-207-1246.
▪ Trivia Night — 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Althoff Catholic High School, 5401 W. Main St., Belleville. $15 per person with 8-10 per table. Mulligans, 50/50, silent auction, show ticket raffles. 618-660-5618.
Meat Shoot
▪ Meat Shoot — Noon Sunday. Elks Lodge 664, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Ham, pork loin, bacon, money rounds, raffles. 618-398-5363.
▪ Shriners Meat Shoot — Noon Sunday. American Legion Post 201, 201 Eiler Road, Belleville. Shoot, meat and cake wheel, raffles. 618-538-5445.
Theater
▪ “A Nightingale for Dr. Du Bois” — 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. McLeod Theater, SIUC campus. $18 adults. $6 students. Information: 618-453-6000 or theater.siu.edu.
