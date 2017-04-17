PB&J sandwich at Eckert’s isn’t for kids. Yes, you can add bacon.

In the test kitchen at Eckert’s it’s OK to play with your food. That’s how the “Best Peanut Butter ‘n Jelly Ever” was born.

Stuffed with fresh sliced bananas and strawberries, crunchy granola, creamy peanut butter, Eckert’s strawberry jam and a touch of drizzled honey, the sandwich — served on wheatberry bread — has become a popular item on the restaurant’s spring menu.

“More adults then kids order the peanut butter and jelly,” said Lauren Bayers, a longtime server at Eckert’s restaurant. “Everybody loves a peanut butter and jelly.”

The culinary team at Eckert’s prepares 10 to 15 PB&J sandwiches a day. That number doubles on occasion, but the restaurant hasn’t run out of peanut butter yet.

Jill Eckert Tantillo and head cook Kim Mesey dreamed up the deluxe PB&J recipe long before ESPN writer Baxter Holmes exposed “the NBA’s secret addiction.” The sandwich at Eckert’s is large enough to satisfy a basketball player’s appetite, but if you’re really hungry — and daring — add bacon.

Yes — you read that right — bacon. Pork and peanut butter taste great together in Mesey’s opinion. She recommends the combination of salty and sweet. But don’t look for a bacon version of the “Best Peanut Butter ‘n Jelly Ever” on the menu. It’s sort of a secret menu item.

BND reporter Cara Anthony tries spring menu items at Eckert's BND reporter Cara Anthony visits the kitchen at Eckert's Country Restaurant in Belleville, IL to try some of their spring menu specials including their "best peanut butter 'n jelly ever!"

As for the classic PB&J, Mesey calls the sandwich nostalgic. The average American will eat 1,500 PB&J sandwiches by the time they finish high school, according to beaconlearningcenter.com.

That’s a whole lot of peanut butter.

“It’s takes you back to your childhood,” Mesey said. “It’s one of those go-to meals that never gets old.”

Want to try it? The sandwich, with a side of homemade chips, will set you back about $10, and be sure to head to the farm between now and mid-June. If peanut butter and jelly isn’t your thing, there’s a savory sandwich on the spring menu, too.

The salmon BLT (bacon, lettuce and tomato, of course) is served with the farm’s signature tart and tangy yogurt dill sauce on toasted wheatberry bread.

Eckert’s Country Restaurant, located at 951 S Green Mount Road in Belleville, is open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. If you’re looking for Eckert’s jam to make your own version of PB&J at home, the Country Store is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Tell us how you like your PB&J in the comment section below.