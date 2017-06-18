This Italian family tree with 250 descendants is a work of art

More Videos 1:49 Collinsville kid became a role model after returning $13,000 Pause 2:37 What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit? 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 2:41 Understanding how the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:44 Belleville East student work with sculptor to make art for park 1:15 Belleville aldermen vote to make expiring sales tax permanent 1:49 Watch as 8-year-old Cahokia football players kneel during National Anthem 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:49 Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 2:17 Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Here's what it's like to make a family tree Cousins Betty Wright and Karen Clark describe the process of making a family tree for their family reunion. Cousins Betty Wright and Karen Clark describe the process of making a family tree for their family reunion. tmaddox@bnd.com

Cousins Betty Wright and Karen Clark describe the process of making a family tree for their family reunion. tmaddox@bnd.com