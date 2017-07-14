Fad that has families searching for painted rocks has taken off like ‘crazy’

Jeff Harris is one of many participating in the rock hiding and painting craze. Harris can often be seen near or inside the Foundry Cafe and Market on W Saint Louis St. in Lebanon painting his rocks. Several Facebook groups in the area are home to loose associations of painters and hiders and those who seek the rocks. Painted rocks are hidden in plain sight – on top of a fence, in the crook of a tree, tucked into a flowerpot – and patiently wait for a keen set of eyes. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com