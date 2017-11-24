Thanks to program that started in Belleville, this Belize girl got her spine repaired

More Videos 1:10 Settles family explains why they decided to help Pause 4:51 Art teacher says serious concussion made her a better mom, mentor 2:12 Go behind the scenes at O’Fallon High School for the making of 11,000 meals 2:01 Santa arrives in Belleville 2:27 Where does your recycling go? 2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 1:46 Illinois student talks about saving money out of state 1:37 Belleville seeks to demolish 'dangerous' home 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Settles family explains why they decided to help Born with a life threatening case of scoliosis, Kerisa Guild, 7, traveled 2,500 miles to stay with a Mount Vernon family for a severe spinal surgery she wasn’t able to receive in her home country of Belize. Born with a life threatening case of scoliosis, Kerisa Guild, 7, traveled 2,500 miles to stay with a Mount Vernon family for a severe spinal surgery she wasn’t able to receive in her home country of Belize. Caitlin Lally For the News-Democrat

