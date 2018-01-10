Celebrate and honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at these events

What’s Happening for Jan. 11.
Martin Luther King, Jr. services, tributes and concerts
▪ Martin Luther King Jr. Day worship service — 11 a.m. Sunday, The New Life In Christ Interdenominational Church, 689 Scott-Troy Road., O’Fallon. The community is invited to join Bishop Geoffrey Dudley Sr. to celebrate the life and message of Martin Luther King Jr., as well as how it applies to today’s climate of racial unity in America. Information: www.nlicic.org or 618-632-6542.
▪ Martin Luther King Jr. services — 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Christ Church, 339 Frank Scott Parkway East, Fairview Heights. The Rev. Dr. Rose Booker-Jones will share a message touching on Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy. 618-277-4659.
▪ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Tribute — Breakfast 8 a.m. Friday. Program 9 p.m. St. Louis University Busch Student Center, 20 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. St. Louis University and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis in partnership with Ameren Missouri will host the sixth annual memorial tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. Andrew Young, a key confidant and strategist to King, will be the keynote speaker. Xernona Clayton, founder of the Trumpet Awards, Marc H. Morial, the National Urban League president and Glenda Hatchett, a television personality, will also be featured. The program will honor individuals and businesses for their contributions to the St. Louis community.
▪ Special Parish Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service breakfast — Worship 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Breakfast following Mass. St. Augustine of Hippo Catholic Church, 408 Rev. Joseph Brown Blvd., East St. Louis. Free will donation accepted. All are welcome to the prayer worship and breakfast. 618-274-0655.
▪ Concert in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. — 2 p.m. Sunday. Espenschied Chapel, 317 N. County Road, Mascoutah. Chris Vallillo’s “Oh Freedom!” a multi-instrumental performance and narration of pivotal songs that inspired and sustained the Civil Rights Movement. This performance will be followed by an old-time Gospel sing along. Tickets cost $20 in advance and are available at Bee Hollow Market, 217 E. Main, Mascoutah. Tickets are $25 at door. The program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council. www.espenschiedchapel.org.
▪ SIUE Martin Luther King Day luncheon — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17. Meridian Ballroom, Morris University Center, SIUE campus, Edwardsville. This event features guest speaker, Dr. Shonta Smith. Three local high school students will be awarded for an essay, poetry and visual arts contest. An SIUE student will receive the MLK scholarship. Three humanitarian award members will be recognized. Tickets are $25; call 618-650-3210 for tickets. Event is open to the public.
▪ SIUE’s Patterson to Keynote Community: Dr. Martin Luther King Day Program — 10 a.m. Monday. Mt. Joy Missionary Baptist Church, 327 Olive St., Edwardsville. Earleen Patterson, director of the SIUE Student Opportunities for Academic Results Center, will be the keynote speaker. This event is free and open to the public.
▪ MLK Family Celebration — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Monday. Missouri History Museum, Lindell and DeBaliviere in Forest Park, St. Louis. Learn about and celebrate the achievements of Martin Luther King Jr. The first 100 kids to arrive each day will receive a free storybook. 10:15-11 a.m. or 11:15 a.m. to noon: Youth Activism and Engagement Workshop facilitated by Tabari Coleman. Kid President’s video on Martin Luther King Jr. and more activities. The early session is for grades 2-5 and the later workshop is for grades 6-9. 12:15 p.m. or 1:15 p.m.: See step performances by Gentlemen of Vision, a community-based program which helps prepare disadvantaged males to transition into higher education or trade. 1-1:45 p.m. or 2-2:45 p.m. King Family Kids Movement Workshops: Marching on the Move in Missouri: learn the local history of St. Louis’ march on Washington through movement, song and story. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Peace-inspired art projects and Family Gallery Exploration: visit the make-and-take workshop and get creative. mohistory.org.
Events
▪ Blood Pressure Checks — 11 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Jan. 11. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Have your blood pressure checked for free. No registration required or age requirement. Walk-in only. 618-656-0300.
▪ Faith in Action presentation — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. Cambridge House, 6960 State Route 162, Maryville. A free event to help seniors learn about the resources available from the local Faith in Action volunteer caregivers. The program provides transportation services for appointments or shopping at no charge for those 60 years of age and older. This event is open to the public. Reservations are encouraged but not required. Information: 618-288-2211 or sales@cambridgehouse-maryville-slf.com.
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 3:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. 211 W. Mill St., Millstadt. To schedule an appointment: redcrossblood.org, code: MillstadtCS.
▪ Preschool Information Fair — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Preschools and day cares from the area will be on hand to answer questions about programs and services. This event also features refreshments and door prizes. ofpl.info or 618-632-3783.
▪ ‘Tales for Tails’ — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Six Mile Regional Library District, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Kids in grades kindergarten through 8 can practice reading with a service dog. 618-452-6238.
Reservations Required
▪ ‘An Evening with the Cardinals’ — 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. St. Louis Union Station Hotel, 1820 Market St., St. Louis. The National Children’s Cancer Society will host. This year’s featured guests include Whitey Herzog, Willie McGee and Keith Hernandez. The evening includes silent and live auctions with sports memorabilia. Over the past five years, “An Evening with the Cardinals” has raised more than $1 million for the National Children’s Cancer Society’s mission. Information and to purchase tickets: thenccs.org/cardinals.
Club News
▪ Racial Harmony annual meeting — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18. Center for Racial Harmony, 207 N. 2nd St., Belleville. Racial Harmony’s mission is to promote understanding, cooperation and communication among all races and ethnic groups. It provides services in different areas including training and development, facilitation and group dynamics. This meeting is open to the public. Voting is restricted to members only. Information: 618-234-0508 or centerforracialharmony@yahoo.com.
▪ American Association of University Women — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17. 1252 High Valley Lane, Shiloh. Movie night with pizza, a fundraiser for LAF and SWIC scholarships. Reservations: 618-622-8656 or 618-234-2211.
▪ Madison County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. Tom Pearson will discuss bounty land records and how to use them in genealogical research. Pearson is a subject specialist in the genealogical room of the St. Louis Public Library. Guests are welcome.
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Guests are always welcome.
▪ PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. PSOP, 201 N. Church, Belleville. Title: The Chaperone by Laura Moriarty. Discussion leader: Denise Secure.
▪ Parents Without Partners — Monthly meeting 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Orientation for prospective members at 6:30 p.m. O’Charley’s Restaurant, 1313 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Information: 618-234-5937.
Food
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Sportsmen’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, desserts. Carryouts available. 618-476-1891.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryouts. 618-624-2651.
▪ Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ St. Stephen Catholic Church Men’s Club and Youth Group ‘Winter Bar-B-Q and Bake Sale’ — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. St. Stephen Voigt Hall, 901 S. Main, Caseyville. BBQ ribs, pork steaks, chicken, brats, hot dogs and hamburgers. Sides and desserts available. Carry in or eat out. 618-398-9928.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.
▪ Indoor .22 Rifle Shoot — Noon Sunday. Millstadt Sportsmen’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Iron sights only. Refreshments available.
Theater/Concerts
▪ Millikin University Choir 2018 Winter Tour — 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. The concert is free to the public and free-will offerings will be accepted. millikin.edu/choirs/university-choir.
▪ Great Pianists of the World Steinway Recital Series: Ian Gindes — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 West B St., Belleville. Tickets available online at www.brownpapertickets.com. Information: www.bellevillephilharmonic.org.
▪ University of Illinois Chamber Singers — 7:30 p.m. Friday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 West B St., Belleville. Under the direction of Andrew Megill. No tickets are required for this concert. A freewill donation will be received. stpaulucc.org.
▪ Cactus Moon Band — 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Sponsored by the Swansea Improvement Association. Free admission to a country music dance.
▪ ‘The Country Mouse and the City Mouse’ — 2 p.m. Saturday. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus, Katherine Dunham Hall. The Imaginary Theatre Co. will stage the musical adaptation based on the Aesop’s fable about the city mouse visiting his cousin, the country mouse. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children. For tickets call 618-650-2774.
Worth the Drive
▪ ‘Coffee with Katie’ — Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday. Sacred Grounds Cafe, 233 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Rep. Katie Stuart invites residents to a casual setting to share their concerns and ideas for state legislation. The event is free and open to the public.
▪ ‘Coloring for Adults’ — 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. A relaxing afternoon session of coloring for adults. Color pencils and adult coloring books will be provided. No registration is required. 618-692-7556 or www.edwardsvillelibrary.org.
▪ The St. Louis Jazz Club presents ‘Satchmo Six’ — 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Doors open 1:15 p.m. Moolah Shrine Center, 12545 Fee Fee Road, St. Louis. Tickets available at the door. Free parking and the public is invited. Members $15. Non-members $20. Students with valid school identification are free. Information: 314-972-8298 or stlouisjazzclub.org.
