Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with parades, block parties and more

St. Patrick's Day
- 16th Annual Ancient Order of Hibernians in America: St. Patrick's Day Parade — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Belleville. Parade starts at 11 a.m. and follows Main Street, heading East.
- Raising of the Irish Flag — 10 to 10:30 a.m. Friday. St. Clair County Courthouse, 10 Public Square, Belleville. St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern will introduce St. Patrick, portrayed by Andy Lawlor. There will be a blessing and Dan McGuire will sing.
- Notes from the Emerald Isles: Belleville Philharmonic Orchestra concert — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Lindenwood University Auditorium, 2600 W. Main St., Belleville. Violinist Cyrus Forough joins the orchestra in a celebration of St. Patrick's Day Irish musical traditions. Tickets: www.bellevillephilharmonic.org or 618-235-5600.
- Metro East Social Singles: St. Patrick's Day Dance — 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Cost $7 for members, $9 for non-members. Open to the public, must be 21 years and older. Event features cash bar, 50/50 and attendance prizes.
- St. Patrick's Day Dinner — 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. St. Luke's Parish Hall, 226 N. Church, Belleville. Carryouts available.
- St. Patrick's Day Block Party — 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Belleville. Free entertainment provided by: "Jake's Leg," "River Kittens," and DJ Benny. Food and drink for purchase.
- Lucky Leprechaun 5K — Register 8 a.m. Run 9 a.m. Saturday. Union United Methodist Church, 712 E. Main St., Belleville. Register $30. Information: bellevillemainstreet.net.
- St. Patrick's Day: Corned Beef and Dessert — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. East Lodge 504, 9950 St. Clair Ave., Fairview Heights. Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, drinks, dessert. Adults $10, young adults $5, under 4 free. Carryouts available.
- Alton St. Patrick's Day Festival — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Alton. Event features green beer, Irish food, music. altonstpats.com.
Events
- Jazz at the B'Eastro — Social 6 p.m. dinner 7 p.m. Saturday. Bellecourt Manor, 225 E. A St., Belleville. Annual Belleville East Lancer Bands fundraiser hosted by the Belleville East Band and Orchestra Parents. Tickets are required: 618-581-5929 or mcgr8y@charter.net.
- Diva's Night Out — 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 15. Register for $5 at Toot's Cake and Candy Supplies, 314 E. Main St., Belleville. End the evening at Big Daddy's to win prizes. Theme: "Get Your Irish On"
- Electronics Recycling Day — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. St. Nicolas Roman Catholic Church, 625 Saint Nicholas Drive, O'Fallon. Items accepted: computer towers, battery backups, electronic motors, floppy drives, DVD and VHS players, printers, keyboards, cell phones and more. 50 cent per pound charge for televisions. Questions: Francesco Galante, 618-632-0800.
- Healing Service — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Church of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. All who seek healing are welcome for prayer. 618-397-6700.
- Boating Safety Course — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 17 and 24. Swansea Fire Department, 114 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Class, by Flotilla 34 of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, will give the knowledge needed to obtain a boat license or safety certification. $20 fee. Register: Larry Miller, eljayem@gmail.com or 618-616-9415.
- Local author book launch — Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Klucker Hall, 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. Self-published author Tamara Anderson, of O'Fallon, will be having a book launch event. Event features giveaways, refreshments, open question and answer session and a reading from her newest book. www.tamaraandersonbooks.net.
- Local author book signing — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Words of Wisdom Christian Bookstore, 4200 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Book will be for sale and local author, Ellen Krohne, will sign copies. A short reading will be at 2 p.m. and attendance prizes drawn at 3 p.m. Author is donating half of all profits from book sales to Heartlinks Grief Center of Belleville.
- Rummage sale — 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday. St. Paul Lutheran Church, 227 Goodhaven Drive, Columbia. Bag-a-bargain starts at 11:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit the church youth group.
- Friends of the Library book sale — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Fairview Heights Public Library, 10017 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. $5 admission on Thursday. $4 bag sale on Saturday. Most books priced at $1. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fairview Heights Library.
- Ballroom Dance — 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Music by "The Alley Kats."
- Square Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by the Dandy Dancers. Gary Eby calling. Pat Hilton cueing.
- "Safe Schools and Healthy Students": presentation by Lt. Col. Dave Grossman — 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Mascoutah High School Auditorium, 1313 W. Main St., Mascoutah. A free event for adults only. Hosted by the Mascoutah Police Department in cooperation with the Mascoutah School District. Retired Lt. Col. Grossman is an expert in the field of human aggression and the roots of violence. He will speak on: terrorism at schools, critical incident stress and youth violence in our society.
- Lenten Speaker Series: "And Justice for All" — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1419 N. 17th St., Belleville. Explore the calling to care for those who are forgotten by society. Every Wednesday evening. Information: www.wpcbelleville.org.
Lenten Fish Fry
- Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
- Belleville Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday. 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Fish by the pound, plate, sandwich. Sponsored by the Scottish Rite Masonic Bodies. Public welcome.
- Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
- East Carondelet Fish Fry — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday. Community Center, 823 State St., East Carondelet. Cod cutups, shrimp and sides. Carryouts available. 618-286-8601.
- Ellis Grove Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Ellis Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 501 Eggemeyer Plaza, Ellis Grove. All-you-can-eat fish, catfish, cod and shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-859-3473.
- Fairview Heights Elks Lodge Fish Fry — 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. 9480 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights.
- Fish Fry Friday — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Sportsmen’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, salmon patties, baked fish, desserts. Carryouts available. 618-476-1891.
- Fish Fry Fridays — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Sponsored by American Legion Post 58. Cod and walleye available by sandwich or plate. Homemade pizza also available. 618-660-6670.
- Friends of the Cougars: Fish Fry 2018 — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. Albers American Legion Hall, 600 N. Bertha, Albers. Proceeds of fish fries used to support the Cougars Athletic programs. Dine in or carryout. 618-248-5505.
- Germantown Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. 1208 Sycamore St., Germantown. Cod, catfish, whitefish, shrimp. Sides. All proceeds for youth. 618-523-4282.
- Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
- Holy Cross Lenten Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 460 Church St., Livingston. Cod tails, Alaskan white fish, catfish fillets or shrimp. Carry outs available. 618-637-2146.
- Holy Family Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. Holy Family Church, 2606 Washington Ave., Granite City. 618-877-7158.
- Holy Trinity Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 505 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights.
- Lebanon St. Joseph Catholic Church — 5-7 p.m. Friday. Church Hall, 901 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Cod, catfish, shrimp, sides, desserts. Dine in or carry out. No phone orders.
- Maryville Knights of Columbus Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Parish Center, 200 N. Lange Ave., Maryville. Shrimp, cod, hot dogs, desserts. 618-344-6464.
- Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
- Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
- O'Fallon Fish Fry — 4:30-8 p.m. Friday. American Legion, 109 N. Penn St., O'Fallon. Tilapia, catfish, shrimp, chicken, burgers and sides. Dine in or carry out. 618-632-8879.
- O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
- O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryouts. 618-624-2651.
- Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
- Quail Club Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp and more. Sides and desserts. Carryouts available. No phone orders.
- Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
- Smithton Turner Society Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. Smithton Turner Hall, 115 N. Julia Drive, Smithton. Fried cod and beer specials. Dine in or carry out. Homemade baked goodies. 618-277-9690. Menu online: www.smithtonturnerhall.com.
- St. Agatha Parish Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. 207 S. Market St., New Athens. Cod, shrimp, meatless spaghetti, sides. Eat in or carry outs available. 618-475-3579.
- St. Elizabeth Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon, shrimp. Eat in or carry out.
- St. Henry Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. 5303 W. Main, Belleville. Cod, salmon, shrimp, sides. Dine in or carry out. 618-233-2423.
- St. Joseph Church Fish Bake and Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Baked and fried cod, shrimp, sides, desserts. Sponsored by the Support Committee. Eat in or carryout. 618-539-4720.
- St. Mary Parish Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. 1706 W. Main St., Belleville. Serves fried cod and walleye by sandwich, plate or pound. Sides include fries, onion rings, spaghetti and more. Drinks and desserts offered. Dine in and carryout options.
- St. Rose Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. St. Rose park location, 17633 St. Rose Road, Breese. Cod fish, shrimp, sides.
- Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Every Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
- Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
- Waterloo Sportsman’s Club Fish Fry — 4-8:30 p.m. Friday. 4903 Sportsman Road, Waterloo. 618-458-9927.
- Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, extended hours during Lent. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Food
- Germantown Legion Chicken Dinner and Dance — Dinner 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; dance 2 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. 1105 Sycamore St., Germantown. Chicken, pork roast, homemade dressing, sides and desserts. Music by "Rendition." 618-523-4282.
- Wurstmarkt — 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Friedens UCC, 820 N. Main, Marissa. Menu: grilled whole-hog sausage, sides, desserts, drinks. Adults $10, children $5, carryouts available. Event also features a country store.
- St. Paul United Church of Christ: Annual Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul Church, 123 E. Dee St., Lebanon. $10 adults, $5 child, under age 2 free. Menu: fried chicken, sides, desserts. Eat in or drive-through carryouts.
- Homemade Soups and Chili — 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Friedens United Church of Christ, 240 E. Monroe, Hecker. All-you-can-eat soups and chili. Dine in only. Adults $8, children $3, 5 and under free. 618-473-2214.
Reservations Required
- "Got Your Six" Crazy Bowling Night — 8 p.m. Saturday, March 24. Camelot Bowl, 801 Beltline Road, Collinsville. Raising funds for specially trained dogs to help veterans and first responders who have PTSD. Event features 9 pin and no tap with awards and attendance prizes. $30 per couple. Register: 618-410-1707.
- Annual Looking Glass Playhouse Trivia Night — 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 14. Althoff High School, 5401 W. Main St., Belleville. Hosted by the Belleville News-Democrat's own "Answer Man" Roger Schlueter. Tickets $12 each, teams of 8 to 10. Reservations: 618-530-6124 or email Gigi Dowling Urbanat, dongi33@aol.com.
- Heartlands Conservancy: 29th Annual Dinner — April 19. Main Street Brewing Company Banquet Center, 6435 W. Main St., Belleville. Heartlands Conservancy will present highlights of 2017 and projects planned in 2018. Keynote speaker Kristy Deguire will discuss the healing power of nature. Tickets $40 per person, $300 per table of 8. www.heartlandsconservancy.org.
- Toxic Relationship Awareness and Healing Conference — April 7 and 8, Holiday Inn Select, 811 N. 9th St., St. Louis. Learn about the red flags in an unhealthy relationship. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com.
- Leu Civic Center presents "An Evening with 'Elvis'" — Saturday, March 31. Mascoutah Sportsman's Club, 1535 N. County Road, Mascoutah. Tickets $25. Includes dinner and show. Evening also features a silent auction. Tickets: 618-566-2175 or purchase at door.
- McKendree University's Honor Society of Nursing: Trivia Night — Doors open 6:30 p.m., trivia 7 p.m. Saturday, March 24. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Cost $80 per table in advance, $90 per table at door. Event features raffles, games, mulligans and dessert auction. Reservations: ajpiontek@mckendree.edu or 618-806-6022.
- St. Clair County Historical Society: Fashion Promenade — 11 a.m. Saturday, April 14. St. Clair Country Club, 100 S. 78th St., Belleville. Event features a reception, lunch, "Remarkable Characters from Classic Literature" presented by Sue Bechtold. Tickets $40 per person, $320 for table of 8. Information: 618-234-0600 or stcchs.curator@gmail.com.
- Regional Leaders Breakfast: "Planning Today for Tomorrow" — Breakfast 7:30 a.m. Thursday, April 12. World Shooting Complex, 1 Main Event Lane, Sparta. Featuring inspirational speaker, John O'Leary. Registration $15, regionalleaders@outlook.com. Reservations due by April 5.
Club News
- Dupo Classmates and Friends: Lunch Bunch — 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 15. Bandana's Restaurant, 4608 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights.
- American Association of University Women — 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 21. 172 Regal Court, O'Fallon. Program: "Etiquette: Yesterday and Today" by Dianne Isbell.
- Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois: Cookies and Cocktails — 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 15. Wang Gang, 1035 Century Drive, Edwardsville. A networking series hosted by Girl Scouts alumnae honoring regional women of distriction. www.gsofsi.org, 800-345-6858 or friends@gsofsi.org.
- Cardinal Creek Women's Golf Association — 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Cardinal Creek Golf Course, 1192 Golf Course Road, Scott AFB. Coffee meeting open to all women. Arrange for base access by calling 618-744-1400. For league information: Donna Nicholas, 618-624-4234.
- Parents Without Partners' — Monthly meeting 5:30 p.m., orientation 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Bandana's Restaurant, 4608 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights. Information: Janet, 618-234-5937.
- L.I.F.T. Club: Trip to St. Charles, Missouri — Pick up 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Valhalla Memorial Gardens, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Cost $47. 618-233-9818.
- Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson, Belleville. Program: Jamie Eros and music by children from St. Clare Catholic School.
Games
- Holy Family Church: 8th Annual Trivia, Raffles and Games Night — Doors open 6 p.m. Trivia 7 p.m. Friday. Holy Family Church, 116 Church St., Cahokia. Admission $15 per person, maximum 10 per table. Reservations: 618-593-0904 or kathy925@gmail.com.
- Trivia Night — Doors open 6:30 p.m. Trivia 7 p.m. Saturday. Father Freund Parish Center, 423 W. Madison, Millstadt. $10 per person. 6 to 8 per table. Event also features silent auction and 50/50. Proceeds benefit Zion Evangelical Church. Reservations: Stacy Woehlke, 618-719-5512 or trivia@zionmillstadt.com.
- Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
- Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
- Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
- Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Partner night. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.
- Meat Shoot — Noon, Sunday. Practice at 11:30 a.m. Elks Lodge 664, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Meat and cake raffles. Free food.
Theater/Concerts
- Belleville West Theatre: "Superior Donuts" — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 15. Belleville West Performing Arts Center, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Tickets $5 for students, $7 adults. Showing "Superior Donuts," a comic drama by Tracy Letts.
- The Collinsville Chorale and guest musician, Heather Sorenson — Two concerts: 7 p.m. Friday. Meadow Heights Baptist Church, 1498 Vandalia St., Collinsville and 2 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 200 N. Main St., Waterloo. Performing the music of Heather Sorenson, composer and musician.
- "Almost Maine" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Looking Glass Playhouse, 301 W. Saint Louis St., Lebanon. Reservations are encouraged for this play: 618-537-4962. Information: www.lookingglassplayhouse.com.
- "Exit Laughing" — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday, March 23; and 2 p.m. Sunday. Alton Little Theater, 2450 Henry St., Alton. Tickets: 618-462-3205 or www.altonlittletheater.org.
Worth the Drive
- Greater Alton Concert Association: Tony Pace — 3 p.m. Sunday. Hatheway Cultural Center, Godfrey Campus of Lewis and Clark Community College. Pace, a classically trained tenor, does impersonations of Willie Nelson, Michael Jackson and more. Tickets: altonconcerts.org or 618-468-4222.
- Albers American Legion Breakfast — 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Pork sausage, ham, sides. $9 adults, $4 child, 5 and under free. Carryouts available. Proceeds for legion youth programs. 618-248-5505.
- All-you-can-eat Whole Hog Sausage and Beef Dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Aviston Legion, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311.
- St. Teresa, Marydale Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 18021 Marydale Road, Carlyle. 11 a.m. mass. $11 adult, $5 child. Event also features a quilt raffle, homemade dressing and desserts.
Maeystown Spring Art Show — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Preservation Society Rock Mill and Museum, 1113 Main St., Maeystown. Featured artists, Annette DeBourge, Jean Cotton and Anna Caruthers. Information: 618-580-5875 or www.maeystown.com.
- SIUE Friends of Art: 41st Annual Auction — 7 p.m. Friday. Art and Design West building, SIUE campus, Edwardsville. 2018 auction will offer original artwork donated by faculty, visiting artists, alumni, friends and advanced students. Tickets $7 for general public.
- Metro East Home and Garden Show — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Metro-East Lutheran High School, 6305 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. Home and garden vendors from all over the St. Louis metro area will be there. Event also includes shredding, recycling and pet adoption opportunities. www.mehgs.org or 618-656-0043, ext. 150.
- Anderson Hospital Community Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Anderson Hospital, 6800 State Route 162, Maryville. To donate: 866-448-3253 or www.bloodcenterimpact.org, code 9823.
- Carlyle Lake Area Nature Society — 6 p.m. Thursday, March 15. Carlyle Lake Visitor's Center, 801 Lake Road, Carlyle. Prairie restoration and dragonflies will be the focus of the meeting. Guests welcome. Information: Gail DeVilbis, 618-322-2108 or devilbis@illinois.edu.
- Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. St. Mary's Hospital, 400 N. Pleasant Ave., Centralia. Walk-in or schedule an appointment, www.bloodcenterimpact.org.
- SIUE Free Community Health Clinic — 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 15. Fairmont City Library, 4444 Collinsville Road, Fairmont City. Services include diabetes screenings, hearing, cholesterol, oral health, height, weight and body mass screenings, blood pressure measurement and more.
- Quilt Show: "In My Garden" — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Heartland Baptist Church, 4500 N. Humbert Road, Alton. Admission $5, children 12 and under free. Features: members' quilts, door prizes, quilt raffle, vendors, crafts and more. Sponsored by Heartland Quilters' Guild.
- St. Louis Comic Book Show —10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Shrewsbury American Legion, 7300 Lansdowne, St. Louis. Admission $2. Buy, sell and trade comics, cards, toys and action figures. Over 40 tables of collectibles.
- St. Louis Jazz Club presents "Miss Jubilee and the Humdingers" — 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Moolah Shrine Center, 12545 Fee Fee Road, St. Louis. Members $15. Non-members $20. stlouisjazzclub.org or 314-972-8298.
- LRM Missions of Litchfield: Annual Women's Conference — 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunshine Park, 1200 E. Union Ave., Litchfield. The theme is "Fearless Warriors." There is no charge. Donations accepted. Register: 217-324-6215 or www.lrmmissions.org.
