Porkchop the pig captured after O'Fallon police chase

O'Fallon Police successfully captured an especially elusive subject Monday after a lengthy 45-minute chase.
Police received a call about 10:53 a.m. Monday that a pig had escaped its owner. Fortunately, the pot-bellied pig had escaped near the police station and officers were able to immediately pursue the swine, named Porkchop.
Police responded to the 200 block of North Seven Hills Road and began a 45-minute chase of the animal, Captain James Cavins said.
The chase of Porkchop the pig primarily took place behind O'Fallon's YMCA off Seven Hills Road and Old Vincennes Trail. Officers captured him and he was returned to his owner, Cavins said.
Cavins said they are still investigating how the pig escaped.
Comments