'Keep Belleville Beautiful,' Spring Indian Market Days at Cahokia Mounds are this weekend

What’s Happening for April 26
Events
- Keep Belleville Beautiful: City-Wide Litter pick up — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Belleville. Free T-shirts to all participants. To volunteer, email: info@basicbelleville.org or call 618-722-5822.
- Belleville Main Street's Home Brew and Music Walk — Music walk, 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday. Main Street, Belleville. Sample local home brewer's beers while visiting local retail stores from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The music walk is free of charge. www.BellevilleMainStreet.net
- School Carnival to benefit Final Phase Window Campaign of Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School and St. Philip School — 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday. St. Luke's Parish Hall, Belleville. $15 per person. Event features adult games and prizes, dart poker, cakewalk, bingo. Music by Tippy Belz and Friends. Sponsored by St. Philip Alumni. Reservations: blarneygirl73@gmail.com or 618-363-4816, kenosusan@charter.net or 618-806-8816.
- Community Shred Day — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Greater St. Mark Church of God in Christ, 4321 State St., East St. Louis. Free document shredding and electronic recycling. 5 box limit. Sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.
- Spring Indian Market Days — Noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Collinsville. No fee to attend market. Items for sale include paintings, prints, pottery, sculpture, wood carvings, dolls and more. Artists are all American Indians. 618-346-5160 or www.cahokiamounds.org.
- McKendree University's Fifth Annual Academic Excellence Celebration — 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 26. McKendree University campus, Lebanon. Event features presentations, performances and exhibits of academic projects by McKendree students. Schedule of activities: mckendree.edu/academicexcellence.
- Memorial Hospital Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Memorial Hospital, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Appointments recommended, not required: 800-733-2767 or www.redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: MemorialBelleville.
- Rotary Club of O'Fallon: Shoe Donation event — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Katy Cavins Center, 308 E. 5th St., O'Fallon. Donate new or gently used shoes for Shoeman Water Projects to fund clean water projects. www.shoemanwater.org or 877-709-7463.
- 37th Annual ISBA "Ask a Lawyer" Day — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Lawyer volunteers will be standing by to provide general information about consumer problems, family law, estate planning, personal injury, and other common legal matters. Call 800-252-8908 or 800-678-4009 or email your legal question to askalawyerday@isba.org.
- Adult Free Dentistry Day — 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Smiles By Design, 5953 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights. One free cleaning, filling or extraction per patient. First-come, first-served basis. 618-233-6700 or www.freedentistryday.org.
- St. Luke Perpetual Help Sodality: Noon luncheon and card party — Noon Tuesday. St. Luke's Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Cost $8. No reservations required. Features: cards, bingo or any game you choose. Menu: chicken pasta casserole. Bring canned items for the Community Interfaith Food Pantry.
- "Buck-a-Bag" Sale — 9 to 11 a.m. Friday. 1050 N. State, Freeburg. Sponsored by the Freeburg Food and Clothing Bank. Men's, women's, and children's clothing, toys, shoes and miscellaneous $1 per bag. Free books.
- Clothing Giveaway — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Trinity United Church of Christ, 47 N. Douglas Ave., Belleville. Clothing, shoes, accessories for all seasons for men, women and children.
- Parkinson's Panel — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 26. Memorial's Orthopedics and Neurosciences Center, 4700 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Memorial Hospital and Programs and Services for Older People are forming a panel of experts to discuss Parkinson's patients' and caregivers' concerns. Free program, registration required: 618-257-5649.
- 17th Annual Law Day 5K and 1K Youth Fun Run — Late registration and packet pick up. 7 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. Saturday. Parking lot at North High and East A Streets, Belleville. Run at 9 a.m. Register online: 17thannuallawday5kand1kyouthfunrun.itsyourrace.com/register.
- Memorial Hospital Auxiliary: Annual Book Bazaar — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 2. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 West B. St., Belleville. Books and DVDs for sale. Sale continues Thursday-Saturday, May 3-5. 618-257-5545 or auxiliary@memhosp.com.
- Silver Creek Garden Club: Spring Plant Sale — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visitor Center, 200 E. Main, Mascoutah.
- Collinsville Garden Club: Spring Plant Sale — 8 a.m. to noon. Saturday. 303 N. Morrison and Johnson Streets, Collinsville. Rain or shine. Various perennial plants for sale.
- Town Hall Meeting with Female Leaders — 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. State Rep. Katie Stuart is hosting a town hall meeting for residents to share their opinions on state issues and to meet with her Women's Issues Citizen Advisory Committee. Free and open to the public.
- 8th Annual "Big Ole'" Bag and Jewelry Sale — Special preview 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Sale continues 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. 102 S. Jefferson St., Millstadt. Admission Friday, free will donation for Meals on Wheels. Sale is assortment of purses, new and retro jewelry and boutique items. Proceeds used to support the Senior Center. 618-476-3731.
- SCORE and Metro-East SBDC: Small Business Day Free Workshop — 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Free "Lunch and Learn," break-out sessions, attendance prizes and welcome packets. Details and registration: https://goo.gl/P7yJgk.
- Metro-East Small Business Seminar — 5 p.m. Thursday, April 26. SIUE East St. Louis Center campus, Building D, East St. Louis. Learn how to develop a business plan, register a business and explore financing options. Admission $10, public is invited. Information: 618-650-2929.
- East St. Louis Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. Golden Reception — 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Rotunda of the East St. Louis City Hall, 301 River Park Drive, East St. Louis. Introduction of nine area professional women who have been inducted into the sorority. Free and open to the public. 312-533-9382.
Food
- All-you-can-eat Chicken Dinner — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Albers American Legion, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Chicken, sides, drinks. $9 adults, $4 child, under 5 years free. Carryouts available. 618-248-5505.
- Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
- Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
- Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
- Fish Fry Fridays — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Sponsored by American Legion Post 58. Cod and walleye available by sandwich or plate. Homemade pizza also available. 618-660-6670.
- Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
- Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
- Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
- O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
- O'Fallon Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O'Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O'Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
- Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
- Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
- Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
- Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
- Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Games
- Trivia Night benefiting St. John Bosco Children's Shelter and Caritas Family Solutions — Doors open 6 p.m. Trivia 7 p.m. Saturday. 900 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. $80 per table up to 8 in advance. $120 per table at door if available. Event features mulligans, cash prizes, silent auction, 50/50, raffles and games. Reservations: 618-406-1824 or DelaneysDonations@gmail.com.
- SIUE Friends of Theater and Dance Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. American Legion, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Cost is $10 per person, up to 8 per table. Event features 50/50, cash awards, silent auction and more. Event supports students majoring in theater and dance at SIUE. Reservations: 618-650-2774.
- Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
- Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
- Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
- Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Partner night. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. 618-476-3731.
Reservations Required
- "The Stars Come Out in Alton" Variety Show — 6 p.m. May 17, Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway, Alton. Benefits the Catholic Children's Home. Event features a silent auction, raffle, 50/50, appetizers and variety show. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased from the Catholic Children's Home, 618-465-3594.
- Edwardsville Parks Department: Senior Citizen Trip — Registration deadline, April 27. On May 8, Linda Koenig guides the group through historic cemeteries in St. Louis. Cost $65 and includes motorcoach, tour and lunch. Reservation: 618-692-7538.
- Hubert H. Hoosman Jr. Foundation Circle of Excellence Reception — May 17, Lowes Cafe, 8911 Natural Bridge, St. Louis. Admission $25. Foundation assists students to obtain licenses, certifications and higher education degrees. Gold fundraiser will be May 18 at the Old Florissant golf course. Cost is $200 per golfer. Information: www.hhhcoesfoundation.org. Tickets: www.eventbrite.com.
Club News
- Gateway East Artists' Guild — 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 2. PSOP building, 201 N. Church St., Southwestern Illinois College campus, Belleville. Annual silent auction of art supplies and some fine art pieces, the public is invited. www.geag.net
- Wednesday Club — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 2. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. "Glitter and Glitz" sale and music by The Singing Sheriff, Forrest Bevineau.
- Polish American Ladies Society — 11 a.m. Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson, Belleville. Mother's Day luncheon, bringing a picture of your mother is optional. Bring items for A Beacon of Light Pregnancy Help Center. Information: Carol Jenkins, 618-277-8950.
Grange Month program — 1 p.m. potluck, Sunday. 2 p.m. Open house meeting and program. Broad Hollow Grange, 6733 Robinson School Road, New Athens. Everyone is invited. Several members will receive length of Grange service awards. Bring dish and dessert for potluck. It is the National Grange's 150th anniversary. 618-539-6113.
- Southwest Quad City Unit of Church Women United — 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 26. St. John UCC, 2901 Nameoki Road, Granite City. Regular meeting.
- Granite City Senior Social Club Dance — Doors open 5:30 p.m. Dancing 7 to 9 p.m. Monday. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Dancing and refreshments. 618-444-6771.
- Alzheimer’s Association ‘In the Moment’ support group — 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 26. Oak Hill, 623 Hamacher, Waterloo. Viewing the video, "In-Home Dementia Care: Tips and Techniques." Information: 618-939-3488, ext. 1248.
Theater/Concerts
- "Boneheads" Trombone Quartet/Quintet in Concert — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Part of the church's Fine Arts Series. Trombonists from St. Louis are: Kurt Silver, Jon Siddle, Tom Vincent, Tyler Vahldick, and Steve Hoover. Reception following.
- Faith Concert Series: The Gateway Ringers — 4 p.m. Sunday. Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50, O'Fallon. Handbell group with perform. Dessert reception following. Free and open to the public. 618-632-5562 or www.faith-online.org.
- Music worship event — 7 p.m. Friday. The Christ United Church of Christ, 26 N. 14th St., Belleville. Featuring the southern gospel quartet, "The Dixie Melody Boys." 618-233-1962 or www.dixiemelodyboys.com.
- "First Ever Freeburg Community High School Music Festival" — 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. St. Clair County Event Center, 1550 E. State Route 15, Belleville. Featuring Nashville Recording Artist John Dennis, Weedmouth, Hans Carpenter, and the FCHS Band and Chorus. Event presented by the Freeburg Community High School Music Boosters. Proceeds benefit the music program. Tickets $12 at door. fchsmba@gmail.com.
- Great Pianists of the World, Steinway Recital Series: Lorraine Min — 3 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 116 West B St., Belleville. Details: www.bellevillephilharmonic.org.
- An Evening with Drama II: A Table and Four Chairs — 7 p.m. Tuesday. 703 US Highway 40, Troy. Admission is free. The Drama II class of Triad High School will perform its final project of the year.
- Jaci Velasquez: Trust Tour — 6 p.m. Sunday. First Baptist Church Fairview Heights, 10401 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Tickets available online www.itickets.com or by calling 800-965-9324.
- Bankside Repertory Theatre Company presents "Falling" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 26-28. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Information: www.jacobyartscenter.org or 618-462-5222.
- "Stop Kiss" — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday. The Rogue House, 1320 Milton Road, Alton. Content appropriate for ages 14 years and older. Tickets $15 students, $20 adults. To purchase in advance: theroguetheatreco.ticketspice.com/stop-kiss.
- The Harmans presented by Greater Alton Concert Association — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Admission $25 at door. 618-468-3270.
Worth the Drive
- Walk MS — Registration 12:30 p.m. Walk 2 p.m. Sunday. Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Park, 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. Walk MS helps fund multiple sclerosis research and provide services to those affected by the disease. Register: walkMS.org, 855-372-1331 or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.
- National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Parking lot behind the County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Madison County residents are encouraged to bring expired, unwanted or over-the-counter medications. Sponsored by State's Attorney Tom Gibbons, Coroner Steve Nonn and Sheriff John Lakin.
- St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra — 8 p.m. Friday. Skip Viragh Center for the Arts, Chaminade, 425 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis. Sonic Showcase featuring the winners of the 2017 Aspiring Soloist Concerto Competition. Tickets: 314-421-3600 or stlphilharmonic.org.
- Maryville Village-Wide Garage Sales — Friday and Saturday, Maryville. Further information: 618-667-8769 or troycoc.com.
- Annual Arbor Day Celebration — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Glazebrook Community Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey. Event features a youth fishing derby at 4 p.m. and face painting, crafts, youth games and more. Free redbud tree seedlings to the first 300 visitors. Memorial Tree Dedication Ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m. 618-466-1483
- Evening of Southern Gospel Music: "Ernie Haase and Signature Sound" — 7 p.m. Friday. First Christian Church, 1200 W. Boone, Salem. A southern gospel male quartet. Sponsored by Southern Illinois' Homecoming Gospel Choir. 618-245-9133.
- "Turning the Tide Artisan Retreat" — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Oak Knoll Farm 2770 Old Highway 51, Sandoval. Artisan Guild of Southern Illinois' retreat with classes and vendors. Entry fee $5. turningofthetide.org or artisansil.org.
- Book signing — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Morrison-Talbott Library, 215 Park St., Waterloo. Dennis Knobloch, Monroe County Clerk and author, will sign copies of "From Tablet to Tablet Monroe County, Illinois 1816-2016, 200 Years of History."
- Cyber Crimes presentation — 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 26. Six Mile Regional Library District, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Presented by Suzanne Phegley. Information: 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
- "Ghosts of the Arch Grounds" Stargazing Experience — 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday. South leg of the Gateway Arch, St. Louis. Learn about the history of the Arch Grounds and Gateway Arch. Also, view the stars, weather permitting. www.gatewayarch.com or 877-982-1410.
- 5th Annual Transportation Show — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Niehaus Cycle Sales, 718 Old Route 66 N., Litchfield. Historical cars and trucks, hotrod cars, race cars, custom motorcycles and more. Free admission. To enter a vehicle: 217-556-8409 or streetjohn@yahoo.com.
- Kiener Kids presented by Centene Charitable Foundation — 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Kiener Plaza, St. Louis. Yoga Buzz yoga session for all ages at 9:30 a.m. and then live storytellers take the stage. Register: www.archpark.org/event/kiener-kids.
- Guinness World Record title attempt — 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Busch Stadium, St. Louis. Be a part in forming the "largest human image of a brain" to raise awareness of Alzheimer's disease. Sponsored by Edward Jones. This is a free event. Must be 12 years or older. Register online: alz.org/worldrecord.
