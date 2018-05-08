Here's who is coming to this year's Fair St. Louis

Fair St. Louis officials showed up at the St. Louis Cardinals baseball game Tuesday to throw the first pitch and announce the entertainment lineup for the Fourth of July celebration on July 4, 6 and 7.

Headliners will include St. Louis Symphony Orchestra on Wednesday; pop, R&B and hip-hop artist Jason Derulo on Friday; and country superstar Martina McBride on Saturday.

"The goal is to provide something for everybody," said James Boldt, chairman for the second year.

Fair St. Louis will return to Gateway Arch National Park, which has been renamed and renovated since the last time it hosted the celebration in 2013.

"We absolutely loved our four years at Forest Park, but this is our 28th year, and we're very excited to get back to where it all started," Boldt said.

Also returning will be Boeing Air Shows on July 4.

The 136th annual VP Parade, now known as America's Birthday Parade, will begin at 9:30 a.m. July 4 at Union Station and march down Market Street. This year's theme is "The U.S. Experience."

As in the past, the Fair St. Louis entertainment stage will be located under the Gateway Arch.

Other acts will include pop singer-songwriter Andy Grammer; blues singer and fiddler Amelia Eisenhauer; St. Louis favorite Dirty Muggs; Fire for Effect of Missouri Air National Guard; and country singers Danielle Bradbery, RaeLynn and Cam.

There will be a Salute to the Troops ceremony July 7; fireworks all three nights; and activity zones and vendors along The Fairway all three days.

Below is the complete Fair St. Louis schedule. Officials encourage people to check the website at www.fairsaintlouis.org, Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fairsaintlouis and other social media for information on parking and other updates; and to download the FairSTL app for free.

Wednesday, July 4

9:30 a.m. — 136th annual America’s Birthday Parade (VP Parade) begins at Union Station

Noon — Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

12:30 p.m. — Boeing Air Show

5:30 p.m. — Performance by blues singer and fiddler Amelia Eisenhauer

6:45 p.m. — Boeing Air Show

8:30 p.m. — Performance by St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

9:35 p.m. — Fireworks

Friday, July 6

4 p.m. — Fair Saint Louis opens

4:45 p.m. — Performance by St. Louis favorite Dirty Muggs

6:30 p.m. — Performance by pop singer-songwriter Andy Grammer

8:15 p.m. — Performance by pop, R&B and hip-hop artist Jason Derulo

9:35 p.m. — Fireworks

Saturday, July 7

Noon — Fair Saint Louis opens

1:15 p.m. — Performance by Fire for Effect of Missouri Air National Guard

2:45 p.m. — Performance by country singer Danielle Bradbery

4:15 p.m. — Performance by country singer RaeLynn

5:30 p.m. — Salute to the Troops ceremony

6:15 p.m. — Performance by country and pop singer Cam

8 p.m. — Performance by country superstar Martina McBride

9:30 p.m. — Fireworks