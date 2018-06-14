Here's where kids can get free lunches this summer in Southern Illinois

Here are some area locations and programs that are providing free lunches for children in need this summer.
The "Twigs" program started in Granite City in 2011 and branched out to many other metro-east locations. The program has grown from 2,513 lunches in 2011 to 103,871 in the summer of 2017. "Twigs" is part of a non-profit organization called The Family Treehouse.
Children and young adults ages 18 and younger will be served. Times and ending dates vary by location. The Belleville locations serve lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until July 27.
For more information, see the "Twigs" website: www.twigsforkids.com. Monetary donations to the program may be made online.
Belleville
▪ Douglas Elementary School, 125 Carlyle Ave.
▪ Citizens Park, Shelter 1, 317 S. 44th St.
Bethalto
▪ Betty Browning Park, Stanley Road at Storey Lane, Cottage Hills
Cahokia
▪ Elizabeth Morris School, 1500 Andrews Ave.
▪ Huffman School, 600 St. Roberts
Columbia
▪ Metter Park, 124 S. Metter Ave.
Coulterville
▪ 112 W. Locust St.
Dow
▪ Baptist Church, 24735 Dow Road
Dupo
▪ Village of Dupo Park, Bluffview Elementary Lane.
▪ Dupo Volunteer Fire Dept, 501 Columbia Road.
▪ Bluffview Christian Center, 201 Richard Ave.
▪ Daugherty Library (Wednesday's only), 220 S. 5th St.
East Carondelet
▪ East Carondelet Park, 641 Missouri St.
▪ Prairie DuPont Fire House, 2117 Short St.
Fairmont City/Collinsville
▪ 110 Art St., Collinsville
Glen Carbon
▪ Lilac St., behind Walmart
▪ E30 Mobile Home Park, 81 Coachlight Trailer Park
Granite City
▪ Twigs Outreach House, 2617 E. 25th St.
▪ Empty lot, E. 24th St. and August
▪ Empty lot, Cayuga and Leyden
▪ Empty lot, Marshall and Costello
▪ Worthen Park, Maryville Road and Parkview Drive
▪ Wilson Park, 29th and State St.
▪ Triangle Park, Rock Road in West Granite
▪ Tri City Park, McCambridge Ave.
▪ First United Presbyterian, 2160 Delmar
▪ "Just Teazin" Hair Salon, 2901 Iowa
▪ Lincoln Place Community Center, 822 Niedringhaus Ave.
▪ Community Garden, Missouri and 21st
▪ First Assembly, Madison Avenue
Hartford
▪ Hartford Elementary, 110 W. 2nd St.
Madison/Venice
▪ Quad City Community Development Center, 1634 7th St.
Marissa
▪ Marissa Library, 212 North Main St.
Mitchell
▪ Kickstand Diner, 3121 Old Chain of Rocks Road
New Delhi
▪ Indian Lake area, 28833 Comanche Lane
Pocahontas
▪ City Park, Moreland Ave.
Pontoon Beach
▪ Three entrances to Mallard Lake, 1. Osprey Drive, 2. Rose Ave., 3. Pontoon Road and Mallard Drive.
South Roxana
▪ South Roxana Grade School, 414 Indiana Ave.
Sparta
▪ Lincoln School, 203 Dean Ave.
Steeleville
▪ Steeleville Elementary, 609 S. Sparta St.
St. Jacob
▪ St. Jacob United Methodist Church, 406 Jacob St.
Willisville
▪ 704 Broadway St.
Wood River
▪ Lewis and Clark Elementary, 501 E. Lorena Ave.
The Morale, Welfare and Recreation Community Development Center of East St. Louis has a summer food service program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It is available to all eligible children.
East St. Louis — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 12 through 29; July 9 through July 27.
▪ 4321 State St.
The Lovejoy School is participating in the summer meals program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Free meals are available to children under 18 years of age and to all persons who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the physically or mentally disabled.
Lovejoy — Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
▪ Lovejoy School, 800 Madison St.
Cahokia School District 187 will distribute free summer meals for children aged 18 and younger. This program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Cahokia
▪ Cahokia High School, 800 Range Lane. Breakfast 8:30 to 9 a.m. Lunch noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until July 20.
▪ Wirth Complex, 1900 Mousette Lane. Breakfast 8:15 to 8: 45 a.m. Lunch noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until July 13.
▪ Estelle Sauget School, 1700 Jerome Lane. Breakfast 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. Lunch noon to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday until July 13.
▪ Maplewood School, 600 Jerome Lane. Breakfast 8:30 to 9 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon. Monday through Friday until July 13.
▪ Penniman School, 1820 Jerome Lane. Breakfast 8:30 to 9 a.m. Lunch noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until July 13.
If you know any other locations offering free lunches for children, please email the location, times and dates of service to lifestyle@bnd.com.
