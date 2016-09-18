You’ll soon have new metro-east doctors to keep you in top shape

When construction is complete and the facility opens, Central Collinsville Health Center is expected to care for 3,000 patients each year, a spokeswoman with Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation said.
Groundbreaking at the new SIHF site on Vandalia Street across from Union Avenue was Sept. 13.
According to a statement from SIHF, the 12,000-square-foot facility will offer family medicine, behavioral healthcare and dental care.
Construction of the facility was aided by a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Dental care was added to the facility’s repertoire thanks to a $400,000 grant from the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation, and ongoing support for dental services to the tune of $350,000 is expected from DHHS.
Construction is expected to last until spring 2017.
Local clothing store likely to close
Most signs point to the imminent closure of the Aeropostale store inside St. Clair Square Mall in Fairview Heights.
A “store closing” sign is posted outside the store.
A company statement indicated only 229 of its stores would remain as “go-forward” stores following bankruptcy and a sell off of hundreds of its properties.
Store assistant manager Rachel Horchoff said employees were expecting to learn the fate of their store last week, but the notice never came. She said she expects word to come in the coming days.
She added that closure of the Fairview store would mean all the Aeropostale stores in the district also would close. The district of which the Fairview store is a part of also includes all the St. Louis stores.
In the meantime, all Aero stores still in business were instructed to begin offering deep discounts.
“Sales began at all stores on September 6, 2016, offering customers the same promotions and discounts, regardless of whether the store will move forward,” a company statement said. “For locations not currently intended to be go-forward stores, the sales will be promoted as store closing sales, even though some of these stores may potentially remain open.”
Highland firm expands footprint
Highland Recycling & Shredding’s territory got a lot bigger earlier this month when on Sept. 1 it acquired In A Pinch Shredding, which was based in Carterville.
According to Luke Harris, who owns Highland Recycling, the move to acquire In A Pinch will enable him to “increase my service territory and to cover current customer locations that were previously out of my territory.”
Prior to the acquisition, Highland Recycling only covered the metro-east and rural areas immediately surrounding it.
“(Now) I can cover all territory south of I-70 to the Southern Illinois border including Metropolis and Cairo,” Harris said.
No more First Clover Leaf Bank
Speaking of acquisitions, Mattoon-based First Mid Illinois Bank & Trust announced its acquisition of First Clover Leaf Bank was complete as of Sept. 8.
First Clover Leaf Bank was based in Edwardsville.
First Mid Illinois swallows up $537 million in deposits and $450 million in loans in the takeover. Its footprint expands to 53 branch locations and 66 ATM machines across Illinois and Missouri.
“We are very excited to expand our St. Louis metro-east presence,” First Mid Illinois Chairman and CEO Joe Dively said. “We look forward to maintaining strong relationships and involvement in these communities and the opportunity to bring expanded services to First Clover Leaf customers.”
