Do you want to be mayor? It’s time to start your campaign.

While you may be thinking about the Nov. 8 presidential election, hundreds of metro-east residents are already making plans to run for local offices such as mayor, alderman, village board member, school board member and township trustee in the April 4 election.
Most of the local candidates were allowed to begin circulating petitions on Tuesday. These forms need to be signed by residents in their district and must be turned between Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. The number of required signatures varies by office and is based on how many people voted previously.
In cities where there’s the possibility of a primary on Feb. 28, prospective candidates were allowed to begin circulating petitions on Aug. 30 and those petitions are due between Nov. 21 and Nov. 28.
Collinsville, East St. Louis, Highland and Mascoutah are four of the metro-east cities where a primary could be scheduled because those cities have a city manager form of government. However, the decision on whether to have a primary is based on the number of candidates who file to run for office.
For example, if three or more people file to run for mayor in Highland, then a primary will be scheduled for this position. If only one or two persons file for the spot, then a primary will not be scheduled. Highland has two openings on the City Council and if five or more people file to run, then a primary would be scheduled.
In Collinsville, East St. Louis and Mascoutah, a primary would be held if nine or more candidates file to run for the two open City Council positions. Also in Mascoutah, a primary would be scheduled if five or more candidates file to run for mayor.
Here’s a breakdown of some of the municipal seats that are up for election in metro-east communities:
Belleville
Mayor Mark Eckert, City Clerk Dallas Cook, Treasurer Dean Hardt, Ward 1 Alderman Ken Kinsella, Ward 2 Alderwoman Jane Pusa, Ward 3 Alderman Kent Randle, Ward 4 Alderman Johnnie Anthony, Ward 5 Alderman Phillip Silsby, Ward 6 Alderman Bob White, Ward 7 Alderman Trent Galetti and Ward 8 Alderman James Musgrove.
Collinsville
Councilwoman Nancy Moss and Councilman Jeff Kypta.
East St. Louis
Councilwoman June Hamilton Dean and Councilman Robert Eastern III.
Edwardsville
Mayor Hal Patton, City Clerk Dennis McCracken, Treasurer Rich Hampton, Ward 2 Alderman Tom Butts, Ward 4 Alderwoman Jeanette Mallon and Ward 6 Alderman Craig Louer.
Fairview Heights
Ward 1 Alderman Dennis Baricevic, Ward 2 Alderman Justin Gough, Ward 3 Alderwoman Pat Baeske, Ward 4 Alderwoman Pat Peck and Ward 5 Alderwoman Denise Williams.
Granite City
Mayor Ed Hagnauer, City Clerk Judy Whitaker, Treasurer Gail Valle, Ward 1 Alderman Gerald Williams, Ward 2 Alderman Walmer Schmidtke, Ward 3 Alderman Dan McDowell, Ward 4 Alderman Paul Jackstadt and Ward 5 Alderman Ron Simpson.
Highland
Mayor Joseph R. Michaelis, City Clerk Barbara Bellm, City Treasurer Dennis Foehner, City Councilman Rick J. Frey and City Councilwoman Peggy Bellm.
Mascoutah
Mayor Jerry Daugherty, City Councilman Ben Grodeon and City Councilman Pat McMahan.
O’Fallon
Mayor Gary Graham, City Clerk Phil Goodwin, Ward 1 Alderman Gene McCoskey, Ward 2 Alderman Jerry Albrecht, Ward 3 Alderman Matthew Gilreath, Ward 4 Alderman Herb Roach, Ward 5 Alderwoman Courtney Marsh, Ward 6 Alderman Ray Holden and Ward 7 Alderman Harlan Gerrish. Also, in Ward 5 there will be an opening for a two-year term to fill the position held by Michael Bennett, who resigned on Monday.
Shiloh
Mayor Jim Vernier, Trustee Mark Kurtz, Trustee Tina Warchol and Trustee Bob Weilmuenster.
Swansea
Mayor Kenneth Mueller, Treasurer Michael Leopold, Village Clerk Lauren O’Neill, Trustee Matthew Lanter, Trustee Katherine Ruocco and Trustee Brian Wells.
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502
