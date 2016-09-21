Large police presence at Belleville bank

A large police presence was at the PNC Bank, located at 2500 Green Mount Commons in Belleville, on Wednesday afternoon.
Seven unmarked police cars were in the parking lot, and bank customers were not being permitted to enter the bank building at noon on Wednesday.
Police officers could be seen taking photographs around the bank building.
It’s unclear what prompted the police presence. An officer at the scene would not confirm if a robbery had occurred.
Scanner reports indicate police in the metro-east are on the lookout for a dark maroon vehicle and an armed individual.
The suspect was described as a black male wearing a mask, white gloves, black hoodie and blue pants.
Belleville Police Chief William Clay was on scene.
Return to BND.com for more on this developing story.
Comments