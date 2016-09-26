County Board to vote on new agreement with Scott Air Force Base

St. Clair County Board members on Monday evening are scheduled to vote on a new joint-use agreement with Scott Air Force Base.
If approved, the proposed agreement would be in place for 25 years. The previous agreement with Scott Air Force Base was signed in September of 1991, with one amendment put in place in December of 1993.
The joint-use airport of MidAmerica Airport and Scott Air Force Base is one of 10 the Air Force has in the country.
Chairman Mark Kern said the previous agreement was for 50 years, but many things have changed since 1991.
“We’ve grown up together,” said Kern, referring to the Air Force.
Other items
▪ Regional Office of Education: The St. Clair County Regional Office of Education is requesting a $500,000 line of credit from the County Board. The ROE is dependent on the state and federal grants totaling about $4.1 million.
“The state implementation of Grants Accountability and Transparency Act, as slowed the release of funds, but we continue to have payroll obligations in order to provide services to students and parents in the St. Clair County,” ROE Superintendent Susan Sarfaty wrote in a letter to the County Board. “The ROE fully anticipates and will strive to avoid using this line of credit. Also we will only use this money to cover grant approved expenses and will access only after exhausting our limited reserves.”
Among the programs the grants cover are Starnet Preschool, math and science partnerships, homeless services, school improvement grants, and safe school programs.
According to documents, the ROE also has made efforts to reduce costs until grant money flows in, including having staff take 10 days of unpaid time to reduce salary obligations, not holding workshops until money flows in from the state, and not reimbursing travel since July 1.
The state’s Grant Accountability and Transparency Act calls for the state to develop a coordinated, non-redundant process that provides effective and efficient oversight of the selection and monitoring of grant recipients, in order to ensure quality programs and “limit fraud, waste and abuse.”
The law also calls for the establishment of “uniform administrative requirements, cost principles and audit requirements for state and federal pass-through awards to non-federal entities.”
▪ Zoning requests: The County Board is scheduled to vote on three zoning requests for proposed businesses.
The Zoning Board of Appeals has recommended approval a proposed used car sales business at 602 First St. in Lenzburg, and a proposed auto body shop at 4447 Knab Road in Smithton.
The zoning board also recommend denial of a proposed dog kennel along the 8600 block of Illinois 163 is near a residential area.
To Attend
- What: St. Clair County Board
- When: 7:30 p.m. Monday
- Where: St. Clair County Courthouse, 10 Public Square, Room B-564 in Belleville
