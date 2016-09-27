He robbed a pizza place. It put him in prison for more than a decade.

A Belleville man who admitted to robbing a Domino’s pizza restaurant in Belleville in July 2015 was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison on Monday.
Sterling D. Gould, 38, was sentenced to 130 months in prison and five years of supervised release by U.S. Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel during a hearing in U.S. District Court. Gould was ordered to pay $368 in restitution and a $300 special assessment. He was given credit for jail time served since his July 14, 2015 arrest.
Gould was arrested after Belleville police investigated an armed robbery of the Domino’s, 4000 W. Main St. Police were called to the restaurant at 8:50 p.m. on July 12, 2015. Store employees told police three men wearing white-colored cloth face coverings and purple/blue-colored gloves entered the store. One of the men was carrying a silver large-framed revolver.
Police said the employees were ordered to the ground by the men and were told to open the cash registers and store safe. Police said the safe was on a nine-minute delay to open, so the manager was told to stand in the drive-through window while the other employees were ordered to wait in a cooler. The safe was entered and money was removed before the men fled the restaurant through the back door, police said.
An investigation into similar robberies and looking through surveillance video led police to identify Gould as a suspect. When police went to his residence in the 900 block of Peony Street, they saw a revolver in Gould’s vehicle. Gould was arrested. A subsequent search of his vehicle found more items police believed were used in the robbery, including a Super Blackhawk .44-caliber magnum handgun.
Because Gould has a prior felony conviction, he is not allowed to own a gun. He told police he knew he couldn’t have a gun, but carried one for protection.
The FBI and Metro East Armed Robbery Initiative assisted with the investigation.
