Sex offender umpired kid baseball games, Swansea police say

A Swansea man who is a registered child sexual predator was charged with a felony for allegedly failing to notify law enforcement officials that he was working as a baseball umpire at an elementary school.
Dennis G. Cotton, 51, was charged with one felony and four misdemeanors Tuesday by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Swansea police were notified that Cotton was working as an umpire at Smithton Elementary School. An investigation showed that Cotton has been paid by the school to be an umpire. Swansea police said the school fully cooperated and assisted with the investigation.
“This case has highlighted a fault in the system,” Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson said in a statement. “The child sexual predator was only hired by Smithton School because they were told he was IHSA (Illinois High School Association) certified as an official. After speaking with the IHSA it was determined they do not conduct background checks. The IHSA solely relied on self-reporting of any crimes. We suspect many schools are not aware of this and believe all schools need to set up a background system for their sporting event officials. We have teamed up with Smithton School and local schools to get the word out.”
In addition to the felony charge, Cotton was charged with four counts of unlawful presence in a public park by a child sex offender. The misdemeanor charges allege Cotton was in a public park illegally on four different dates in August.
Cotton is in the Illinois sex offender database because of an Arizona conviction for an offense involving a 15-year-old.
According to St. Clair County Circuit Clerk records, Cotton was on probation from a May 2016 felony unlawful failure to register as a sex offender case. He was sentenced to 13 months of probation on June 27.
Cotton is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Oct. 7. If convicted of the felony, Cotton could be sentenced to between three and seven years in prison. The misdemeanor charges carry with them a maximum sentence of 364 days in jail.
Judge John Baricevic signed an arrest warrant and set Cotton’s bail at $40,000. Cotton was being held Wednesday in the St. Clair County Jail.
