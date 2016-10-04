New O’Fallon eatery is open for dinner

A casual fine dining restaurant is now open for dinner in O’Fallon.
1818 Chophouse, located on the first floor of what’s known as “The Blade Building” at 1405 N. Green Mount Rd., is serving dinner starting at 4 p.m. each day this week, according to co-owner Megan Pashea.
Full service hours will begin Oct. 11.
1818’s new restaurant opens just after its original location celebrated its fourth anniversary. That location, at 210 S. Buchanan St. in Edwardsville, opened Sept. 18, 2012.
Pashea said she and her business partners — her dad, John Pashea, and executive chef Adam Washburn — had been talking about a second Chophouse location “for the last couple of years because things have gone well for us” in Edwardsville.
“We were actually approached by the building owners,” Pashea said. “They said they were looking for a nice fine dining restaurant in the ground floor. We were definitely flattered. It makes you feel good.”
She said when she and her partners saw the space, “it felt right.”
Pashea said the menu at the O’Fallon site is identical to the one in Edwardsville. Washburn, the executive chef, has relocated to O’Fallon and will spend the bulk of his time working at that location.
The O’Fallon location is much bigger than the one in Edwardsville. It boasts 5,700 square feet of dining space and can seat around 160 diners between the main dining area, private rooms and a section of the roof to which the restaurant exclusively caters. That’s compared to 3,500 square feet of space in Edwardsville that can hold around 115 people.
Pashea said the success the Chophouse restaurant has achieved in its four years in Edwardsville will help fuel the same in O’Fallon.
“It’s eye-opening for sure. We’ve learned a lot over the last four years,” she said. “We’re motivated to work and do a good job. The reason for our success is our staff.”
So far, Pashea said, there are no plans for a third Chophouse in the works.
This week, the restaurant is open starting at 4 p.m. and closes when business dies down.
Starting next week, hours will be 11 a.m. to close Tuesday through Saturday. Brunch is served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays, followed by dinner from 2 p.m. to close.
The restaurant is closed Mondays.
Tobias Wall: 618-239-2501, @Wall_BND
Comments