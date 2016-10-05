Man who fired on state trooper faces sentencing

1:01 1818 Chophouse in O'Fallon is now open for dinner Pause

0:33 Gun flashed in car on highway, witness leads police to suspects

1:30 Student of the week uses his talents to help his fellow classmates

0:20 Belleville Fire Department responds to vehicle fire on West Main

2:47 Two trucks are no match for World's Strongest Man Brian Shaw

2:31 Gertrude Buescher, 100, throws out first pitch at Busch Stadium

0:21 Car crash on Main Street in Belleville

2:44 What does Ott's Tavern owner Terry Davinroy have planned?

1:29 St. John Bosco Children's Center expands to help more abused or neglected kids

3:51 Sex offender officiating Smithton school sports is charged