Man who fired on state trooper faces sentencing

A man convicted of firing on an Illinois State Police trooper was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday by a St. Clair County judge.
Gregory K. Nelson, 54, of East St. Louis, was found guilty in August of aggravated discharge of a firearm and attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.
Trooper William Owen stopped Nelson on the north entrance ramp to Interstate 255 from State Street in East St. Louis on June 23, 2015, at 11:30 p.m. Owen, a nine-year veteran of ISP, suspected Nelson of drunken driving. During the stop, Owen asked Nelson to get out of the car for field sobriety testing. When Nelson was outside the car, he fired a shot at Owen, according to police. The shot did not hit Owen, who returned 12 shots. None of them hit Nelson.
A later search of the car turned up two pipes and a half-pint of vodka.
Nelson was on the lam for four days until he was captured by U.S. marshals and Illinois State Police at a St. Ann, Mo., apartment.
During his bench trial, Nelson’s lawyers argued the gun accidentally discharged when Nelson tried to run away.
But prosecutors argued Nelson would have continued to fire on Nelson, had the gun not jammed.
Circuit Judge Zina Cruse presided over the bench trial last month. She was scheduled to impose the sentence Wednesday.
Beth Hundsdorfer: 618-239-2570, @bhundsdorfer
