Officer, suspect ‘in bad shape’ after shootout in St. Louis

A police officer and a civilian suffered gunshot wounds in an exchange of gunfire Thursday morning in St. Louis.
Police said it happened about 5 a.m. in the 10700 block of Arno Drive.
From a St. Louis County Police press release:
St. Louis County Police officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call about a disturbance. Almost immediately upon officers’ arrival, the suspect of the disturbance opened fire, striking an officer.
A second officer returned fire, striking the suspect. As a result, one officer and the suspect suffered serious injuries.
The officer and the suspect were taken to local hospitals. Both were in critical condition Thursday morning.
Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that both the officer and suspect were “in bad shape.”
TV station KMOV reported that the officer is 33 years old and has four years of experience. Photos of the scene on KMOV showed a large police presence after the shooting.
Chief of Police Jon Belmar planned to hold a press conference at 9:30 AM.
